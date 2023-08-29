IShowSpeed gives his Variety Streamer of the Year award to his father, also helps him reach 100,000 subscribers on YouTube

Darren Sr. (or DaddySpeed) is the father of YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed," and he is a familiar presence in the youngster's livestreams. In a recent video, Darren Sr. disclosed that his son graciously presented him with the Streamy Award he earned as the Variety Streamer of the Year. He expressed his gratitude towards his son for all the support and kindness he has shown him throughout their journey.

During a recent livestream, IShowSpeed went the extra mile to help his father surpass 100K subscribers on his personal YouTube channel. At present, the DaddySpeed channel boasts an impressive count of over 122K subscribers.

"Thank you for everything" - IShowSpeed's dad shares emotional message about the streamer

IShowSpeed was accompanied to the recently concluded Streamy Awards 2023 by both his father and uncle. During this ceremony, he secured the award for Variety Streamer of the Year. Furthermore, he was also nominated for the Streamer of the Year award (which was won by his friend Kai Cenat).

In a newly surfaced video, IShowSpeed's father revealed that his son generously gifted him his award. He said:

"We got the win baby (holds the award). We won Variety Streamer of the Year, that means he does it all. He dances, he plays, he 'siuus,' he talks, he does everything. We're so proud of you son. I'd like to thank you for this experience that you allow me to have. I'd like to thank you for everything that you're doing for me, the family, friends."

(Timestamp: 20:51)

As mentioned earlier, during a recent livestream, the streamer helped his father's channel soar from just under 100K to nearly 120K subscribers. Recognizing that, Darren Sr. said:

"A special shout-out for you helping me get to over 100K subscribers."

Here's what fans said

Darren Sr.'s poignant message for his son garnered a lot of reactions online. Here are a few of the notable ones:

Although they generally have an amicable relationship, there was a recent instance where the streamer publicly criticized his father for mocking his 'flashing' incident during a livestream. His father later apologized, clarifying that his intention was to shift the focus away from the situation.