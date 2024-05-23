IShowSpeed's questionable behavior with Lionel Messi's wax statue in Madame Tussauds, New York goes viral

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" is well-known for his onscreen antics. The streamer has a track record of finding himself in bizarre situations. His latest IRL (in real life) stream was no different. Darren went to the famous Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, and while looking for a statue of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, he ended up discovering Lionel Messi's.

Keeping in line with the streamer's shenanigans, he had a rather questionable encounter with the Argentinian's figurine. While he initially scoffed at the inanimate Messi, later, things became a little too raunchy for the viewers. The streamer filmed himself being intimate with the wax figure.

His actions naturally attracted the attention of those online as well as others in the museum. The clip was later shared by one of the streamer's verified fan pages on X.com. Watch the bizarre clip here:

Expand Tweet

Exploring IShowSpeed's viral IRL stream in New York

IShowSpeed's stream yesterday (May 22) attracted an impressive number of live viewers. The streamer had a rather eventful day in New York's Times Square, starting with a visit to the renowned Madame Tussauds wax museum.

There, he filmed himself interacting with numerous people and even gave a young girl a personalized tour of one of the museum floors. This was followed by his meeting with the Ronaldo figurine. Watch his reaction here:

Expand Tweet

Another viral moment from his stream was when he collaborated with Robert "Rob" Franzese, the well-known Peter Griffin cosplayer. The two met up in New York and were joined by Mandy Cat Kitana, the real-life impersonator of Lois Griffin.

For those unaware, Rob is also a streamer. He has over 29K followers on his Twitch account and frequently livestreams playing Fortnite. Yesterday, he had one of his biggest boosts too, meeting Darren.

The group went to a local KFC, where they showcased their vocals by singing the popular theme song of Family Guy that plays on the opening credits. Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

For those wondering about IShowSpeed's next IRL destination, he will travel to the UK in the coming days. The streamer has confirmed that he will be at the Wembley Stadium in London for both the FA Cup final (May 25, 2024) and the UEFA Champions League final (June 2, 2024).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback