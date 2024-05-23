Who is Robert Franzese? IShowSpeed collaborates with viral Peter Griffin cosplayer during New York IRL stream

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has pulled up with yet another one of his unique collaborations. He was seen joining hands with none other than the popular Peter Griffin cosplayer, Robert "Rob" Franzese. Rob, for those unaware, is himself a content creator. Much of his content revolves around him impersonating Peter Griffin, the main character on the show, Family Guy.

He started cosplaying as Peter in 2012 at the New York Comic Con. Presently, he has over 694K subscribers on his YouTube channel and a further 465K on his Instagram. Rob even went live on his Instagram with Darren in the car. The duo met up in Times Square.

He is also a Twitch streamer (RealLifePeterGriffin), where he has over 29K followers on his account. Rob typically streams the popular battle royale game Fortnite. Those who have played it will know that there is a Peter Griffin-themed skin in the game. Unsurprisingly, he dons it in his games too.

What happened in IShowSpeed's New York IRL stream? Visiting

IShowSpeed's latest IRL stream was quite a hit among fans yesterday (May 22). The streamer visited New York's famous Madame Tussauds, where he filmed his exploration of the wax museum and its figurines, including posing with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

However, the stream took off when he met the real-life Peter Griffin, aka Robert Franzese. They were also joined by the real-life Lois Griffin, whose real name is Mandy Cat Kitana (both Mandy and Rob come as a duo on their YouTube channel).

The group also visited one of the local KFC stores, where IShowSpeed did a so-called Mukbang with the Peter Griffin cosplayer. One of the viral moments was when the trio ended up singing the opening theme song of the Family Guy show in the store. Watch the clip here:

However, Darren wasn't the only one who streamed his content. Rob also took to his Instagram Live to share a stream with his audience. The VOD of the live stream is up on his Instagram page. Click here to watch it.

Where will IShowSpeed's next IRL stream be?

Darren frequently hosts IRL streams, and he has confirmed that his next one is lined up in a few days. The streamer said that he will be going to the UK to watch the UEFA Champions League Final (June 2) match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

He has also indicated that he will be at the FA Cup Final (25 May), which will take place between Manchester United and Manchester City. Those familiar with the streamer will know that he is a Red Devil and will be rooting for them.

The streamer also took to one of his recent streams to reveal that he will be traveling to Nepal later this year. This will be his fourth visit to an Asian country after Japan, India, and South Korea.

