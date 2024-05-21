"What an honor" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends touching message to Toni Kroos as Real Madrid midfielder announces retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo has penned a heartfelt message to Real Madrid star Toni Kroos after the midfielder announced his retirement from professional football. The two played together for four years in Madrid.

Toni Kroos' existing contract with Los Blancos runs out at the end of next month and there were suggestions that he could sign another deal. However, on Tuesday (May 21), the German announced his decision to call it quits on his playing career.

The 34-year-old recently came out of international retirement to participate in the upcoming UEFA European Championship in Germany. He will hang up his boots after the tournament in July.

Kroos' announcement has taken Real Madrid fans by shock, while tributes have started to pour in from all corners of the world. Cristiano Ronaldo is among those who have sent a message to the veteran. The Portuguese icon wrote under the player's Instagram post:

"(Thanks) for everything, Toni! What an honor to share the pitch with you. All the best for the future!"

Kroos joined Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2014, at which point Ronaldo had been there for five years. The two remained teammates for four years until the latter moved to Juventus in 2018. They played 170 games across competitions together, combining to score 16 times.

During that period, Ronaldo and Kroos helped the club win 11 trophies, including three UEFA Champions League titles.

What next for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos?

Toni Kroos is one of four players with expiring contracts at Real Madrid this summer. Apart from the German, Luka Modric, Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vasquez are in similar situations. Nacho faces an uncertain future, but Modric and Vasquez are tipped to sign a contract extension.

Kroos, meanwhile, will focus on ending his club career on a high when Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final on June 1. He will then turn his attention towards the Euros.

The midfielder notably played his first game for Germany since 2021 in a friendly against France in March. He followed it up with another appearance against the Netherlands, grabbing an assist on each occasion.

Like Kroos, Cristiano Ronaldo has also set his eyes on the Euros. At 39, the superstar is nearing the end of his career and the tournament in Germany could be his last major international tournament. Portugal have been drawn against Turkey, Georgia and Czech Republic in the group stages.