Real Madrid veteran set to secure new deal with the club this summer - Reports

Real Madrid are prepared to hand a contract extension to veteran Lucas Vasquez ahead of next season. The Spain international's existing deal is due to expire at the end of next month.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Vasquez, 32, is determined to extend his 17-year association with Madrid. With the club also keen to retain his services, talks over a new deal are underway.

Vasquez is claimed to have received other offers, but is happy to stay at Real Madrid. While there is no timeframe for the contract renewal, the right-back is expected to put pen to paper on a one-year deal.

The Coruna-born player previously signed a three-year contract on increased wages with Los Blancos in 2021. The terms of the new deal are tipped to be similar to the previous one.

Vasquez has amassed 1302 minutes (27 appearances) of playing time in La Liga this season, playing second fiddle to Dani Carvajal. He has played eight times in the UEFA Champions League, racking up two goals and six assists across competitions.

Despite not being a guaranteed starter, the veteran is happy with his situation at Real Madrid. The club, meanwhile, reportedly consider him as an ideal backup to Carvajal.

What next for Real Madrid star Lucas Vasquez?

Lucas Vasquez has been at Real Madrid since 2007

Lucas Vasquez has already helped Real Madrid claim the La Liga title. Carlo Ancelotti's side sit atop the table with 93 points from 36 games. Second-placed Barcelona are 17 points behind, albeit with a game in hand.

The right-back will now turn his attention towards helping Los Blancos win the UEFA Champions League. The Spanish champions will face Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley on June 1st.

Vasquez has also set his eyes on earning a place in Spain's squad for the upcoming European Championship in Germany. He is hopeful that his performances, coupled with his versatility, will convince Luis de La Fuente to call him up.

It is worth noting that Vasquez is one of four Madrid players whose contracts expire this summer. Nacho Fernandez, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are in a similar situation.

Nacho is expected to depart, while transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has tipped Kroos to sign an extension. Modric's future, meanwhile, remains up in the air.

Loan players Kepa Arrizabalaga and Joselu have their contracts running out at the end of the season as well. Arrizabalaga is tipped to return to parent club Chelsea. Madrid could buy Joselu for 1.5 million Euros.