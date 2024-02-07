Fortnite player showcases ingenious way to take out Peter Griffin, community left in awe

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 brought with it a wave of changes and new mechanics, including new powerful bosses and vaults all across the island. In a new Reddit clip by u/Neon-Plural, the user showcased how players can cut short the hassle of eliminating the formidable Peter Griffin boss in the game.

Peter Griffin, found at the Snooty Steppes, is one of the five new bosses introduced with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Much like the other bosses, he possesses a Society Medallion and a mythic weapon, making him a prize target.

In the Reddit clip, u/Neon-Plural demonstrated how players can use the Grapple Blade to eliminate the boss more efficiently.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's strategy to eliminate the Peter Griffin boss

As u/Neon-Plural navigated the confines of the main building in Fortnite's Snooty Steppes, they walked into a room only to find the dangerous Peter Griffin accompanied by his loyal and protective henchmen. With the boss boasting a substantial health pool and the defensive prowess of the henchmen, the player had to think outside the box to tackle him.

Undeterred by the daunting challenge of facing the boss, u/Neon-Plural came up with a clever strategy to turn the tide in their favor and leveraged the offensive capabilities of the Fortnite Grapple Blade. This allowed them to unleash a series of devastating blows and inflict damage on not only the Peter Griffin boss but also the henchmen.

With a chain of powerful strikes from the Grapple Blade, the player was able to knock Peter Griffin backward. Since the Snooty Steppes landscape is quite uneven with multiple cliffs, the boss was left on a perfect trajectory to plummet to his demise.

With this simple step, u/Neon-Plural was able to eliminate the boss with ease and secure not only the Mythic Hammer Pump Shotgun but also the Peter Griffin Society Medallion.

The Reddit community highlighted how u/Neon-Plural's tactic was smooth and allowed them to eliminate the boss with ease. Some players said they could not wait to try this strategy out for themselves in a match.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As players come up with new and creative ways to navigate the game's landscape, u/Neon-Plural's ingenious strategy highlights the boundless potential of strategic thinking in the title.

