Fortnite Grapple Blade glitch pulls player halfway across the map

The Fortnite landscape often brings with it unexpected surprises, and the new Winterfest 2023 limited-time mode (LTM), "Ship It Express," is no exception. In a comical turn of events captured in a clip and shared on Reddit, u/DamnHare experienced a jaw-dropping glitch that involves the new Grapple Blade, resulting in an unintended journey across the map.

The Ship It Express LTM was introduced as part of the Winterfest 2023 festivities, and it spices up the Fortnite gameplay experience by stripping away the usual weapons. Instead, players have to rely on throwables like the Cluster Clinger and utility items such as the Grapple Blade to not only deal damage but also navigate the dynamic landscape.

Fortnite player finds themselves in a tricky situation due to Grapple Blade glitch

As u/DamnHare found themselves in the nail-biting climax of a Ship It Express game, a 1v1 showdown unfolded in one of the final circles. With Shockwave Grenades and the Grapple Blade, u/DamnHare began gearing up for a strategic Fortnite encounter with the enemy player.

In a tactically charged move, u/DamnHare deployed a Shockwave Grenade and propelled toward the opponent, aiming to close the distance and engage. However, the surprise twist came when the player tried using the Grapple Blade to grapple towards the enemy.

When the Grapple Blade was shot, an unforeseen glitch took center stage. Instead of latching onto the intended target, the Grapple Blade mysteriously grappled onto a distant object, initiating an unintended journey across the map. The glitch took a troubling turn as u/DamnHare found themselves pulled towards the distant object and into the storm. With no way to get back inside the safe zone, u/DamnHare met an unfortunate demise due to the hilarious glitch.

The community reacts to u/DamnHare's Grapple Blade incident

The Reddit post showcased the entire escapade with u/DamnHare, not only showcasing the glitch-induced journey but also including the player diving into Replay mode to see exactly what happened with the Grapple Blade and its perilous turn against the player.

The clip gained the attention of the Fortnite community and invited a flurry of reactions, with some finding humor in the clip despite it being in Japanese, while others just treated the clip as yet another unexpected moment in the game's ever-evolving nature. Listed below are some of the most notable reactions:

The Grapple Blade glitch experienced by u/DamnHare adds to the already fun-filled Chapter 5 Season 1. While unintended, moments like this contribute to the unique charm of the game, and as players further explore Winterfest 2023 content, the Fortnite landscape remains a canvas for entertaining and unpredictable experiences.

