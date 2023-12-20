Fortnite x Polar Express collaboration would have been perfect for Winterfest 2023

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 brought with it fresh new additions and changes to the game, including a new vehicle in the Train. This new locomotive traverses the map, making small pit stops at various stations throughout, including the central POI on the map, Reckless Railways. With Winterfest 2023 in full swing, players couldn't help but wonder about the potential of transforming the in-game Train into the iconic Polar Express from the beloved Christmas movie.

The Train, introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1, has become integral to the new season's gameplay and overall experience. Players are now imagining the enchantment the Train could have brought as the Polar Express, allowing players to take a magical ride through the game's snowy landscapes. The classic film's nostalgia could have resonated with players, creating a festive atmosphere during the holiday season.

Missed Polar Express collaboration adds to the overall disappointment with Fortnite's Winterfest 2023

Winterfest 2023 has fallen short of some players' expectations, with the absence of the iconic Winterfest cabin, a staple of Winterfest events from previous seasons, leaving many players disappointed and longing for beloved traditions that made Winterfest special.

Adding to this, while attempting to change things around and innovate, the overhauled Winterfest quest system has failed to capture the same excitement and joy as its predecessors. This new overhaul, mixed with the absence of the iconic Winterfest cabin, has made 2023's Christmas event underwhelming for a lot of players.

The disappointment extends to the missed opportunity for a collaboration with the Polar Express theme. Epic Games is known for creative crossovers and collaborations, and it seems like the developers have overlooked the potential transformation of the Train into the Polar Express. This has left players yearning for a collaboration that could have undoubtedly added a layer of holiday magic to Fortnite.

The community reacts to the missed Polar Express collaboration

Within the Fortnite community, the potential collaboration of the Train becoming the Polar Express during Winterfest gained traction, with players sharing their visions of a magical train ride, echoing the sentiments of the Polar Express' festive cheer. The absence of such collaboration seems like a missed opportunity, especially since Fortnite has introduced unique models for vehicles like the Quadcrasher in the past during seasonal events like Winterfest.

Some players even suggested different ways of making this dream collaboration work, including the use of Sgt. Winter and his gift-giving abilities with the Train and the potential introduction of a Tom Hanks Conductor skin. Here are some of the notable reactions from the community:

The potential collaboration between Fortnite and Polar Express could have been a match made in holiday heaven and enchanted players with a festive train ride. While Winterfest 2023 has introduced new elements to keep players engaged, the absence of the Winterfest cabin and the Polar Express left the community yearning for the magic of previous events and the classic Christmas movie.

