Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Cabin possibly canceled, leaks show

With winter here, Fortnite players are eagerly awaiting the return of the annual Winterfest event for 2023. A staple of the event, the Winterfest Cabin has been on everyone's mind for the return of the holiday-themed event. However, to the surprise of many players, it will not be returning to the game this year.

Instead of the Winterfest Cabin, leaks suggest that the free daily gifts that are made available to players every year will return to the game in a new, revamped system, along with several Winterfest quests to engage players during the festive event.

Winterfest Cabin may not return to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 1, leaks suggest

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The absence of the Winterfest Cabin, an in-game haven for Fortnite players during the holiday season, may disappoint many players. The cabin has played an incredibly important role in previous seasons, serving as a location for players to access their free Winterfest gifts.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, leaks from prominent leaker ShiinaBR have revealed that free daily gifts traditionally found in the cabin will be obtainable through a series of Daily Gift Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

While the cabin may not be present in the game this year, the spirit of giving at Epic Games remains intact as players embark on quests to acquire and unwrap various festive surprises. Here is a list of gifts players can unlock through the Daily Gift Quests:

Glorious Giftblade Back Bling

Holiday Boxy Skin

Snowfaller Contrail

Banner Icon

Bushie Bright Weapon Wrap

Winterfest Wish Lobby Music

Winterfest Flurry Weapon Wrap

Banner Icon

Potential Winterfest 2023 quests coming to Fortnite

Expand Tweet

Winterfest 2023 is set to bring a diverse range of quests that players can engage in throughout the event to earn free rewards, such as free skins and even XP for the Battle Pass. The leaked quest list is listed below:

Travel distance while sliding continuously with Icy Feet.

Land in a snowy region in different matches.

Consume Snowy Floppers or hide in a Sneaky Snowmando.

Hit opponents with snowballs from the Snowball Launcher.

Place festive snow creatures.

Deploy a beacon at Krampus's present stash for the Ship It! Express team.

Land in a snowy region in different matches.

Damage opponents while in a snowy region.

Hit opponents with snowballs from the Snowball Launcher.

Emote with Holiday Boxy or Sgt. Winter.

Talk to Holiday Boxy about the stolen boxes.

Damage enemy players with thrown items in the Ship It! Express LTM.

Light off a firework.

Use a Sneaky Snowmando prop disguise near Krampus and his present stash.

Collect an item inside a present thrown by Sgt. Winter.

Witness the ball drop for New Year's.

Talk to Characters to receive free items.

Travel distance in the air using the Icy Grappler.

Visit Crackshot's Cabin when the floating loot island appears.

Destroy hacked Ship It! Express Drones at Hot Spots.

Hit opponents with snowballs from the Snowball Launcher.

Deliver packages to their rightful destinations.

Visit a Ship It! Express location.

Assist in searching Winterfest Present containers found around the map.

Emote on a dance floor.

Land from the bus at Winterburg and finish in the top 20 players.

Help eliminate Krampus to save Winterfest.

Investigate stolen present stashes.

While the absence of the Winterfest Cabin from Fortnite's annual Winterfest 2023 event will upset some players, the Daily Gift Quests and free rewards should allow them to look past the cabin's absence.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!