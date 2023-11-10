All Quadcrasher locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

As the ever-evolving world of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 unfurls, the second week of the OG season has reintroduced a ton of new elements and twists. Among these is the Quadcrasher, a fan-favorite from the game's storied past, and its reappearance proves it is not just a mode of transportation but a symbol of the game's rich history.

The Quadcrasher is one of the most functional yet exciting vehicles that was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 6. It not only reminds players of the chaotic and engaging vibe of the earlier seasons but also provides players with a way to get around the map and power through buildings.

Where to find Quadcrashers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

All Quadcrasher locations in Chapter 4 Season 5 (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, Quadcrashers can be found at almost all named Points of Interest, allowing players a lot of opportunities to acquire these fun vehicles and explore the OG map.

Listed below are all the specific Quadcrasher spawn locations and the quantity available at each location:

Junk Junction: Junk Junction contains one Quadcrasher, which is eagerly waiting to be ridden.

Junk Junction contains one Quadcrasher, which is eagerly waiting to be ridden. Haunted Hills: Venturing into Haunted Hills, you'll find a Quadcrasher patiently parked and another Quadcrasher strategically positioned near a house on the hill south of Haunted Hills.

Venturing into Haunted Hills, you'll find a Quadcrasher patiently parked and another Quadcrasher strategically positioned near a house on the hill south of Haunted Hills. Pleasant Park: This iconic location boasts three Quadcrashers for use, with another one positioned at the Motel northeast of Pleasant Park.

This iconic location boasts three Quadcrashers for use, with another one positioned at the Motel northeast of Pleasant Park. Tomato Temple: Players can find one Quadcrasher in the urban area of Tomato Temple.

Players can find one Quadcrasher in the urban area of Tomato Temple. Lonely Lodge: Lonely Lodge has two Quadcrashers stationed around the main lodge.

Lonely Lodge has two Quadcrashers stationed around the main lodge. Paradise Palms: Paradise Palms holds just one Quadcrasher within Fortnite's luxurious vacation spot. For players seeking more, two more Quadcrashers can be found near the location, with one nestled behind a mountain northwest of Paradise Palms and another one at the Truck 'N' Oasis.

Paradise Palms holds just one Quadcrasher within Fortnite's luxurious vacation spot. For players seeking more, two more Quadcrashers can be found near the location, with one nestled behind a mountain northwest of Paradise Palms and another one at the Truck 'N' Oasis. Fatal Fields: Players can find a Quadcrasher in the rural beauty of Fatal Fields.

Players can find a Quadcrasher in the rural beauty of Fatal Fields. Flush Factory: Two Quadcrashers can be found near the iconic factories adjacent to Flush Factory, with an extra one conveniently positioned near the large wooden chair.

Two Quadcrashers can be found near the iconic factories adjacent to Flush Factory, with an extra one conveniently positioned near the large wooden chair. Greasy Grove: Players can find a staggering seven Quadcrashers scattered around the store, with an additional Quadcrasher right outside the bustling area.

Players can find a staggering seven Quadcrashers scattered around the store, with an additional Quadcrasher right outside the bustling area. Tilted Towers: Tilted Towers, the most iconic location in Fortnite's history, holds a Quadcrasher right outside city limits, with another one located westward, near the indoor football stadium.

Tilted Towers, the most iconic location in Fortnite's history, holds a Quadcrasher right outside city limits, with another one located westward, near the indoor football stadium. Dusty Divot: The reborn Dusty Divot features one Quadcrasher parked right outside the Dusty Diner.

The reborn Dusty Divot features one Quadcrasher parked right outside the Dusty Diner. Loot Lake: The presence of three Quadcrasher on Loot Lake's shores turns it into a Quadcrasher playground.

The presence of three Quadcrasher on Loot Lake's shores turns it into a Quadcrasher playground. Risky Reels: One Quadcrasher sits near a house to the west of Risky Reels.

The Quadcrasher is just one of the many surprises that Fortnite's latest update brings with it, adding a fun and engaging way to explore the newly returning OG map.

With the Quadcrashers and Hoverboards being added in the new update, Epic Games is sure to bring more blasts from the past to make this season even more memorable.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!