IShowSpeed seemingly has a breakdown after encountering the same jumpscare that resulted in him flashing his privates

During his recent YouTube stream, popular streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" had a rather animated reaction upon returning to the horror game Five Nights at Freddy’s. Notably, he accidentally exposed his privates in a recent stream in front of his live audience.

Even though he gained viral attention for the wrong incident, he chose to revisit the game yesterday (August 22). However, he had an outburst after getting jump scared again during the stream.

"You just ruined your career" - IShowSpeed has a breakdown during live stream

IShowSpeed is no stranger to creating viral moments, particularly ones that have caused considerable attention. In his latest stream, Darren decided to hop back on to the popular Five Nights at Freddy’s game, despite the past incidents.

However, it appeared that the streamer was not quite ready to tackle the game yet, as he exclaimed:

“Ni**a, what the f**k. (Hitting his own head) What’s wrong with you? (Visibly trembling and screaming) Why would you do that Speed? Why would you do that? Why would you do that Speed?”

(Timestamp: 00:18:06)

He continued:

“Don’t do that IShowMeat. Why would you do that? You just ruined your career. Stop! (Visibly panting).”

Subsequent to the outburst, the streamer displayed his medication on the stream and consumed a tablet (possibly to prevent anxiety attacks).

It's worth noting that IShowSpeed is a known troll, which might suggest he was exaggerating. Nevertheless, he recently deviated from his usual persona and discussed the recent incident, revealing that it has impacted his mental well-being. In an earlier stream, he said:

"This is truly an embarrassing f*cking moment for me. Nah, really. And I've lately been, in these past hours, I've been suffering mentally. Genuinely bro, at the end of the day I am still a human being. And one of my worst fears that I never ever wanted to happen. Like... As a streamer, this is one of your worst fears, you know? And millions of people seeing, you know... and it's depressing bro.”

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by popular Twitter creator Kira (@Kiracantmizz), generating a lot of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Despite the explicit content in his stream last week, YouTube did not impose any penalties on IShowSpeed. This was likely due to him swiftly deleting the stream and the incident being viewed as an unintentional mistake.