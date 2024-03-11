“It can get pretty bad” - Sidemen’s Vikkstar123 opens up about suffering from Crohn's disease 

Vikram "Vikkstar123," a prominent member of the Sidemen group, as well as a well-known YouTuber and streamer, recently shared that he has been diagnosed with Crohn's disease, an autoimmune condition. He spoke about his health revelation in the latest Sidemen YouTube video titled "Sidemen How Far Can You Get In 24 Hours."

In the travel-themed video, the YouTuber was paired with fellow creator, boxer, and rapper JJ "KSI." However, after their journey to Istanbul, Vik disclosed experiencing vomiting and later mentioned:

“It can get pretty bad.”

Expand Tweet

"I have an autoimmune condition" - Vikkstar123 reveals suffering from Crohn's disease

Vikkstar123, a prominent figure in the UK creator scene, ranks as one of the largest content creators from the region. He is the fourth most subscribed YouTuber among the Sidemen group, with an impressive subscriber count of 7.6 million.

In the latest Sidemen video, Vik and KSI embarked on a journey to Istanbul. However, Vik experienced some health issues upon arrival, as revealed in the video. He said:

"It is currently 1 am in Istanbul, we have very little money, there is nothing around the airport and we have another problem. I am in the bin. (JJ said, "You were throwing up in the toilet.") Yeah. So for people who don't know, I have an autoimmune condition called Crohn's, which is effectively where your immune system attacks the cells in your gut and kills them and causes all sorts of issues, illness."

(Timestamp: 01:20:02)

He added how the symptoms intensified during his flight to Istanbul:

"Pretty much on the flight, I started feeling terrible, stomach pain, not great at all. It can get pretty bad. Been in and out of the hospital for a while. Trying different treatments and stuff but it's not great. SO now, all of you know. It has never happened during a Sidemen shoot."

Fans react to Vikkstar123's clip

The clip of Vikkstar123 explaining his condition was shared by a verified Sidemen fan account on X.com, which garnered a lot of reactions.

Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans share their support for Vik (Image via X)

In addition to being one of the most subscribed YouTubers in the UK, Vikkstar123 has a diverse business portfolio. Alongside his involvement in various enterprises with the Sidemen, he recently ventured into the eyewear industry by launching his own premium eyewear company, Circulr.