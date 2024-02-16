"It was depressing watching him spiral" - Fans react as a clip of Twomad saying "I'm on ketamine all the time" during his last stream goes viral

YouTuber and streamer Muudea "Twomad's" sudden death has ignited numerous reactions online. The creator had been embroiled in many controversies, which continued even after his passing. Shockingly, over the past few hours, a clip has emerged from Muudea's final livestream where he jokingly confesses to using drugs. Reports indicate that he may have overdosed (yet to be confirmed).

Despite being a controversial figure, he was only 23 years old at his death. One fan remarked:

"Idk what internet people say, it was depressing watching him spiral until the end."

Fans react to the streamer confessing to using drugs (Image via X)

"I'm on ketamine, all the time" - Twomad's shocking words in his final stream

While it wasn't exactly a secret that Twomad had a history of drug use, his final stream seems to contain one of his last confessions. The video-on-demand (VOD) of the entire stream is available on YouTube, reuploaded by fans:

In one of the clips from the stream, Muudea can be heard openly joking about his ketamine consumption. He said this:

"I don't even remember really. I really don't. I don't remember these cause I'm on ketamine all the time. Right now too. Not now. Later."

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, ketamine is a quick-acting anesthetic, which, if not monitored, can lead to complications, intoxication, hallucinations, and even death. At the time of writing, it's unclear if Muudea had taken it before his death. However, reports have hinted that he did indeed overdose, and initial investigations have found drug paraphernalia in his residence.

The toxicology reports, however, are yet to be published, meaning the exact cause of death remains unconfirmed as of yet.

Fans react to Twomad's last clip

Twomad consistently drew attention online, and one of the final clips from his last stream also garnered significant reactions. The exact date of the stream is unknown, although the uploader claims it to be on the same day as his death. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Fans react to the so-called last stream (Image via X)

Here are some other reactions:

Fans were visibly disturbed after seeing the clip (Image via X)

Twomad also managed to attract a slew of allegations even after his death. YouTuber James "Jameskii" was among many who came out and accused the streamer of pedophilia, sexual abuse, and even attempting to kill individuals.