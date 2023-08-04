The ongoing react content drama involving Felix “xQc” has seen yet another development as fellow streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" provided his opinion on it during a recent episode of H3 Podcast. During the discussion with Ethan Klein, Hasan highlighted international IP (Intellectual Property) restrictions when reacting to videos, but xQc rebuked it by stating that Hasan only refers to "law" when it aligns with his arguments.

xQc criticized the lack of consistency in Hasan and Ethan's argument, pointing out that it seems to conveniently switch between morality or law depending on the situation. He said:

"It is disingenuous."

xQc unimpressed with HasanAbi's recent arguments on H3 Podcast

For those out of the loop, the recent drama involving react streamers revolves around claims that certain streamers, like xQc, allegedly add very little additional value to the videos they react to before reuploading them on their own YouTube channels.

Naturally, this topic was a talking point on the recent H3 podcast. In fact, host Ethan Klein raised the argument that react streamers who simply re-upload videos without offering any constructive commentary should be liable for potential lawsuits.

Hasan has also contributed to the argument by stating:

“When watching stuff or reacting, we literally get paid by either Hollywood studios to react to certain things…”

However, at this point, he also pointed out that international IP laws have some restrictions, to which a disgruntled Felix replied:

“I don’t like the fact that they’re using law whenever they want to, using morality when they want to and there’s no clear line.”

He added:

“It seems like, they pick and choose when to use what for what argument and there’s no consistency which is the most appalling part of the conversation.”

It's worth noting that Hasan himself is a react streamer. He, in fact, advocated for a less strict IP regulation so that other creators could re-upload his videos offering their own takes.

Here's what fans said

The clip was quickly shared across the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which garnered a number of comments from users. Here are some of the noteworthy ones:

xQc @xQc Hi @YouTube & @TeamYouTube There's been a lot of talk about react content and re-upload of youtubers' content. It would be useful to have a tag or icon show up with an optional timer on videos that creators can enable if they don't want their videos reacted to. Thoughts?

Felix recently posted on his Twitter account, requesting that YouTube implement an additional tag that would enable streamers to determine whether the creators of the video they intend to react to have provided their consent or not.

Whether the YouTube developers will implement such tags remains uncertain. However, if introduced, the system could have a significant impact on how reactions are conducted during streams, potentially altering the dynamics of the process.