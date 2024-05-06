"It happened": JiDion unbanned by Twitch more than two years after incident with Pokimane

Jidon "JiDion" has been unbanned by Twitch after more than two years since an indefinite suspension following a hate raid against popular streamer Imane "Pokimane." Over the years, Jidon has tried to get his ban lifted on multiple occasions, but all of his previous appeals have been rejected. However, as of May 6, JiDion can finally return to the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

The streamer, who had moved to other websites, such as Rumble and Kick, took to X soon after the news of him getting unbanned on Twitch broke, writing:

"It happened..."

Moments later, he shared a meme featuring Vance Carter with the quote "I got one more in me." Jidon captioned it:

"Lets run it back."

JiDion shares a meme on X (Image via WiDion/X)

"Stay tuned": JiDion says he is preparing his comeback stream

The controversial streamer drew the ire of Twitch back in January 2022 when he encouraged his viewers to go into fellow streamer Pokimane's chat and spam the phrase "L+Ratio." At the time, she was playing Valorant and had to end the stream due to the influx of negative comments.

The platform swiftly handed JiDion a ban, citing a violation of rules about online harassment and cyberbullying. While he was initially hopeful about returning after a few weeks, it became apparent that the suspension would be much longer. In the end, it lasted for around two years and four months.

After the ban was lifted, the streamer promptly hopped on Instagram Live to give an update about what's to come next:

"Your boy just got unbanned from Twitch. I am storyboarding the comeback video, man. It's going to be a movie. I'm making sure that it's a movie. I am excited you all, I just wanted to let you guys know, I'm working on it. Going to be back soon, man. You guys stay tuned. We back you all, we back!"

Earlier this year JiDion went live on Kick, retracting his criticism of the platform. However, his streaming schedule has not been regular. According to his message on Instagram Live, it now appears he is committed to making a full-fledged return on Twitch.