"Your boy is back": JiDion announces he will be back to making entertainment content months after deleting his YouTube videos

Jidon "JiDion" has announced he will be streaming again after taking a few months off, claiming he will do Christian content. He delivered on his word when, in November 2023, his entire collection of prank videos, some controversial, was removed from his YouTube channel. In a recent announcement, however, JiDon has assured that he will return to the streaming scene.

After his highly contentious ban from Twitch, Jidon has been streaming on Rumble, where he used to go live and do various things. Racking up quite a reputation for his prank videos, he shocked fans last year after revealing that he would be giving up doing such type of content, claiming he did not want his followers to "live in sin."

In a clip that is being shared extensively on social media, the YouTuber and livestreamer has stated that he will be back to entertaining people:

"I love to entertain, and I miss entertaining you all. So, I was like, you know what let's go back, let's start anew, let's do this the right way. Your boy is back. I am going to be making reaction videos, we're going to be doing let's plays."

JiDion also reiterated that he will not be doing prank content anymore after making a joke:

"We are also be doing some pranks you all, you know we are going to be — Aha! Got you with that last one. No, no, no. We are not going back to the prank era. No, no, no. You guys are going to get reactions, let's plays and we're going to be hanging out talking, man. It's going to be like the old times, but a lot more tamed."

"The prodigal son has returned": Fans react as JiDion announces return to streaming

Starting his YouTube career in 2018, JiDion made a name for himself with his comedic and prank videos, reaching a million subscribers by 2021. At the moment, he has over 7 million subs. He also streamed on Twitch but was banned due to the controversy about Pokimane. The Amazon-owned company suspended his account indefinitely, citing online harassment.

Since then, he has tried to get back on the platform on several occasions, even making a video with Pokimane and formally apologizing. After his stint about breaking into TwitchCon in 2022, the YouTuber revealed there was little hope of ever getting unbanned. His channel remains suspended for the time.

JiDion did start streaming on Rumble shortly after and continued to upload popular prank videos, even collaborating with Niko Omilana on a YouTube series called the Menace Off, where both content creators got detained by several law enforcement authorities across the world for their public stunts.

However, in the latter half of 2023, he suddenly uploaded a video claiming he would be moving to make Christian content and disavowed pranks and other types of videos. JiDion had also stopped making his regular content and streaming. With the recent announcement about coming back, his community has shared several reactions. While many welcomed him back, others have trolled him.

Here are some of the general reactions to the announcement from X.

As mentioned by JiDion, his upcoming content will be "tamed." For more context on his previous catalog of videos, here's Sportskeeda's list of JiDion's top five pranks.