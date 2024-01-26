"People always switching up": Fans react to JiDion opening official verified channel on Kick

Content creator and livestreamer Jidon "JiDion" seems to have opened a channel on Kick. The former prank YouTuber is known for his vehement opposition to the platform, having castigated Adin Ross for watching explicit content on his stream about a year ago. Because there has not been an official announcement from Jidon, many fans were bemused when screenshots of his seemingly official account were shared on social media platforms such as X.

JiDion made a name for himself with prank videos on YouTube, but last year, he made a surprising pivot after claiming he would be focusing on making a Chrisitan channel. However, he recently announced that he will return to "making entertaining" content.

One X user wrote:

"People always switching up. Didn't bro say he wasn't going to Kick"

Fans speculate about JiDion moving to Kick after official channel appears on platform

Only last week did JiDion publicly announce that he will return to entertaining people months after he deleted his old YouTube videos. His conversion to a Christian streamer, who wants to spread the word of God, had caused quite a sensation among fans, and many were sad to see him stop his usual content.

On January 18, 2024, a clip of the streamer talking about coming back started garnering a lot of traction on social media. In it, the creator promised to start making entertaining content again. However, he did stress that he wouldn't be pranking people for videos anymore:

"We are not going back to the prank era. No, no, no. You guys are going to get reactions, let's plays and we're going to be hanging out talking, man. It's going to be like the old times, but a lot more tame."

The announcement had varying reactions, with many debates around what exactly the content creator meant when he said "tame." However, it looks like he will not be making prank content anymore. This aligns with his previous statements, where JiDion described his old content as sinful.

The YouTuber uses Rumble to stream, and while it appears that a channel with his name and likeness has been made, the fact that Kick verified it might mean that he is looking to branch out to other platforms. Regardless of whether he is moving to Kick, screenshots of his official channel on the platform have divided fans.

Many posted screenshots of JiDion talking smack about Kick, while others welcomed the move. Here are some reactions:

The streamer is still serving an indefinite ban imposed on him by Twitch in January 2022 after a controversial harassment scandal involving Pokimane. While the two seem to have made up in subsequent months, it appears that Twitch has not lifted the ban, as JiDion's last appeal made in November was rejected once again.