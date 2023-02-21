"It lacks soul" - xQc tries out KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime for the first time and gives his take

Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" has finally tasted one of the newly released Prime Energy cans during Kai Cenat's recent IRL stream.

Kai, presently hosting a subathon, collaborated with JJ "KSI" (Prime co-owner) earlier this week, indicating that the streamer may have received some from the UK-based YouTuber.

xQc was the latest of the big names to give their take on the newly launched Prime Energy cans. More specifically, Kai allowed him to try the Lemon Lime can; however, the Canadian appeared less than impressed with the product. When asked about his opinions on the beverage, he said:

“It lacks soul”

xQc left unimpressed with the new Prime product, compares it with Sprite

xQc, one of the biggest creators and streamers within the content creation space, was the latest in line to opine on KSI and Logan Paul's hydration drink venture Prime.

For those unaware, Prime was launched in early 2022. Since then, the company has grown by leaps and bounds. Prime has managed to acquire partnerships with the likes of UFC and Arsenal Football Club (an English Premier League team).

The streamer gave the Strawberry Watermelon a go first:

"It's coarse, the taste is underwhelming and not very flavorful. Other than that, it kinda feels like a weird Seltzer White Claw, white girl suburban bullsh*t party night drink for girls."

(Timestamp: 00:22:31)

He was then offered a Lemon Lime can, to which the Canadian said:

"It's better, but it's not even lemon Lime. This is just lime. It doesn't feel like lemon at all. Lemon is like an aftertaste almost. Dude, why is this drink so popular? Everybody talks about Prime, I'm not even being a hater, I don't think it's very good."

He continued:

"It feels like a Sprite, but you got it from President's Choice (grocery company)."

He added:

"You know what this lacks? It lacks soul. It feels like it wants to be everything, so it's nothing."

When asked to compare it with another drink, the Canadian said:

"I'd compare to a bad knockoff sprite."

Fans react to xQc's scathing review of Prime

Despite being largely popular, especially in the UK, the streamer was rather critical of Prime's flavor. His opinion provoked a range of responses on his YouTube channel. Here are some of the relevant ones:

Fans give their take on the clip (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

Aside from the aforementioned flavors, Prime Energy cans boast three other flavors - Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, and Orange Mango.

The UFC recently acquired a sponsorship deal with Prime. To read more about the story, click here.

