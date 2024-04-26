"It makes no sense!" - Twitch streamer who reached highest level in MapleStory history blasts Nexon in front of thousands of viewers

A Twitch streamer named Niru has gone viral for his actions during a recent MapleStory stream. Niru has the highest level character in the game’s history, sitting at less than a percentage point away from level 300 - the game’s level cap. It takes an astronomical amount of exp to reach this point, and it’s such an accomplishment that Nexon’s social media even highlighted the upcoming stream, to bring people around to watch.

For those unfamiliar, MapleStory is an MMORPG with a rich, 20-year history. It even received a webtoon to celebrate its 20th anniversary. With 20K+ people watching, instead of hitting level 300 as was expected, the Twitch streamer stopped to air his grievances with the GMS servers of MapleStory - the global servers for North America, Oceania, and Europe.

In particular, this part of the clip discusses item trading, and how the most important item on the server isn’t tradeable:

“It makes no sense!"

Twitch streamer Niru uses Nexon-boosted stream to highlight problems with MapleStory

(Clip begins at 16:53:15)

Instead of taking his character to level 300 in the stream, the Twitch streamer instead took the time to air grievances about MapleStory, and how unfairly the playerbase is being treated. Before the clip began, he was discussing the merging of the Interactive Worlds: Scania, Bera, Aurora, and Elysium.

According to Niru, it’s one of the best things that Nexon could do for the game. Before diving into the game, he showed the description of the Interactive Worlds - the one he’s been playing for years. It’s a server that allows for growth through “a variety of methods, including trading between players.” However, one of the most important items doesn’t appear to be tradeable.

The Twitch streamer would log in, and begin to speak as if he were a player just returning to the game, looking at current content:

“Hey! I just came back to the game! Hey! I Hyper Burned! Hey! I’m 260! Hey! Now I can start farming sixth job! Hey, what do I need to level up sixth job? Sol Erda? Oh, that’s not so bad to get.”

Hyper Burning is an effect that appears for a limited time in MapleStory, that is built around getting a character leveled up much faster than normal. It can only be done on one character per account during the event, and the goal is to hit level 250 swiftly.

The Sol Erda Fragments in question are used to enhance the player’s Hexa Skills. The MapleStory Twitch streamer then talked about getting the Fragments, and how they’re so important. Despite the Nexon website stating that characters on Aurora, Bera, Elysium, Luna, and Scnaia worlds can trade them, that is not the case:

“Oh, you can get them from bosses and farming. Noibig deal. Hey, I need Fragments! Hey, you need a lot of these Fragments. Hey, these are probably, without a doubt, the most sought-after material in the game. They are tradeable in the hub server, Korean MapleStory. Why, on God’s name, in the Tradable Servers, are they f**king untradeable? It makes no sense!”

Niru's statement, according to Reddit (Image via Livestreamfails/Reddit)

The Twitch streamer would make a statement stating that he decided not to level up because it was more important to make this statement and try to get Nexon to fix the game instead of hitting level 300.

Nexon has not made a statement about the Twitch streamer Niru at this time, but they did remove their banner to watch the stream as he began ranting. Regardless, MapleStory remains an incredibly popular game, with even Jin of BTS highlighting their love for the game.