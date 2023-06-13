Wizet's Maple Story RPG to receive a webtoon adaptation

Maple Story, the popular video game familiar to many from their childhood is set to get an action fantasy webtoon adaptation and web novel. Maple Story is a historical 2D MMORPG released in 2003, which procured a relaunch in 2017. The game offers a wide range of character customizations and immersive plots as the player advances.

Players have to defeat powerful foes and conquer perilous dungeons to become leaders and inspire other players. The game has also included the option to socialize with fellow members.

Developed by Wizet, a video game development company located in South Korea, Maple Story sky-rocketed the company to commercial success. The game was praised for its bold original storylines and nostalgic charm, which is perfect for gamers and anime lovers alike.

Wizet later merged with the publisher of the game Nexon Co., shortly after its success.

Maple Story announces webtoon and web series as part of franchise's 20th anniversary

Nexon announced the upcoming project during its 20th-anniversary event held on June 10 at Seoul Olympic Park's handball gymnasium in South Korea. To the excitement of fans, Maple Story is set to be developed by Redice, which is famous for producing hit titles like Solo Levelling and Tomb Raider King.

In addition, the series has also received an anime adaptation directed by Takaaki Ishiyama, which aired on TXN networks from October 2007 to March 2008 with a total of 26 episodes. The studio responsible for producing the anime series was Madhouse, which is known for its top-notch series like Death Note, One Punch Man, and Hunter X Hunter.

The synopsis of the Maple Story anime adaptation as per MyAnimeList reads:

"Ten years ago, the World Tree that protected peace and order of the world was being targeted by an evil organization called the Zakum. The Human race led four other races: the brave warriors, the intelligent magicians, the agile archers and the sly thieves in a fight against the Zakums. In the end, the World Tree activated self-destruction to protect itself. However, the other races thought it was the Human race that destroyed the World Tree."

It continues:

"When the World Tree was destroyed most of the races had nothing left, so a number of them went to Maple Island thinking the ones who stayed would die. They escaped Victoria and lived on Maple Island where living is getting harder and harder. Since then, a never-ending war between the different races began. Ten years later, the main protagonist, Al, is determined to revive the World Tree. Al and his companions begin their journey to seek the seeds of the World Tree. At the same time, the Zakums reappear."

Other 2D RPGs popular among gamers and anime enthusiasts

Another 2D role-playing game that deserves recognition is Stardew Valley, a farming simulation designed by ConcernedApe, which sold over 20 million copies by 2022 after its release in 2016. With regard to its characters, music, and other qualities, the title has been cited as one of the greatest video games of all time.

La Tale Evolved, Dungeon Fighter Online, Red Stone Online, and Tibia are some RPG games similar to Maple Story.

