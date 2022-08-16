BTS' Jin and MapleStory: A love story that transcends reality

BTS' Jin recently teased an upcoming collaboration with MapleStory on a two-part show called Office Warrior Kim Seokjin where he will work for Nexon, the company that created the game, and present his ideas about game development and design to the board of executives.

ARMYs are excited to see the Epiphany singer live out his childhood dreams of working in the gaming industry. It will also be an opportunity to see the world star in a fresh and different avatar.

This is not the first time BTS' Jin has shown love for the game. The global superstar has been a die-hard fan of the game MapleStory ever since he started gaming in middle school.

There have been countless occasions where the singer has expressed his love for the game and has also jokingly expressed his annoyance at the amount of money he has spent on advancing in the game. He was so enthusiastic about the game that he agreed to be a judge for MapleStory's first character design awards.

Let's look at a few instances which show the blossoming love between Jin and MapleStory.

5 instances which show BTS' Jin’s love for MapleStory

1) Maple Bread frenzy

After the Pokémon bread craze came the MapleStory bread frenzy spearheaded majorly by BTS' Jin. Nexon and the convenience store GS25 collaborated to distribute Maple Bread all over Korea. Jin went on Weverse to brag about the sticker collection he had accumulated from the Maple Bread he bought.

He mentioned that he went to 15 different stores in search of a specific Wonky the Fairy Sticker. As soon as he posted pictures of his Maple Bread haul on Weverse, the bread quickly sold out throughout South Korea. GS25 representatives stated that they were selling out their maximum orders on a daily basis and were unable to keep up with demand.

2) Pink Bean keychain

Adding the charms of characters we like to our belongings is a time-old tradition. ARMYs have BTS-related keychains and merchandise hanging from their phones, bags, clothes and so on. Jin is no different from ARMYs when it comes to displaying his love for MapleStory.

The singer recently attended the VIP premiere for the movie HUNT. He paired his outfit with his beloved green Louis Vuitton bag. However, hawk-eyed fans noticed a cute pink charm hanging from the very expensive bag. Upon further investigation, it was found that Jin had the MapleStory Pink Bean character keychain hanging from his bag. He is definitely a proud fan of the game and is not afraid to show it.

3) Showing off his MapleStory plushies

Jin uploaded a picture on the official BTS account on Twitter holding on to a few MapleStory plushies and a huge Pink Bean Plushie seat. Whether MapleStory gifted these to him or if he bought them is unclear, but Jin was not at all hesitant to post his new MapleStory merchandise haul.

The MapleStory account even quoted a tweet calling the Pink Bean and Jin duo iconic. This is not the first time the MapleStory developers have shown love for BTS' Jin. They’ve reportedly also sent him cookies as gifts for being such a loyal fan.

4) Designing characters and items in the game

BTS collaborated with MapleStory to design items for the game. This project was almost a dream come true for the group, particularly for game enthusiasts RM and Jin, who have openly expressed their love for MapleStory. Jin even narrated the anecdote where he almost gave Nexon a visit when his item in the game got destroyed.

The sets they designed were also available in the game for a limited period of time. However, the items designed by Jin were some of the most popular ones in the game. Many players mentioned that Jin understood the basic needs of the game and gave the gamers the perfect items they needed to advance.

5) Meeting up with gamers

By now, it's a well-known fact that BTS' Jin loves MapleStory, and luckily the MapleStory community loves him back just as fiercely. He is well-known amongst the top gamers on the MapleStory server, especially in South Korea, and has even hung out with a MapleStory YouTuber.

Jin met the YouTuber in his pub and spoke at length about the game. Later, Jin contacted him and visited the YouTuber’s home and played MapleStory with him. He even left the gamer his autograph.

BTS' Jin's love for MapleStory knows no bounds, and he has proven himself to be a successful fan by collaborating with the game multiple times. No celebrity is a bigger MapleStory fan than him.

