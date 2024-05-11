"It is so over" - Asmongold shocked at people seemingly defending inclusion of in-game store in Classic WoW

Zack “Asmongold” is never shy about his feelings when it comes to games, and WoW Classic’s addition of a cash shop was not something that impressed the content creator. Being a long-time World of Warcraft player, Zack noticed that quite a few people on the WoW forums seemed glad that a cash shop was added to the WoW Classic experience. In it, players could buy mounts, pets, other cosmetics, and the WoW Token.

It was clear that Asmongold was disgusted by the announcement, showing that it won’t be long before WoW Classic has a similar cash shop for the retail experience. While not everyone was thrilled, quite a few people seemed excited. Asmongold had this to say during his stream:

"It is so over. It’s so over. It’s over.”

Asmongold was not impressed by the real-money shop being in WoW Classic

(Clip begins at 36:08)

While discussing the downfall of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, someone reminded Asmongold about the WoW Classic shop. It was a topic he admitted he wanted to cover during the May 9, 2024 stream, but forgot. He navigated over to WoWhead, who had the Blue Post (official Blizzard post) in their tracker.

For those unaware, the WoW Shop/WoW Classic Shop is an optional experience in World of Warcraft, where you can spend real money to buy mounts, pets, race/faction changes, and can even buy a subscription token that can be sold for gold in the Auction House. The content creator pulled up the link and began to discuss this change by reading the news post's description:

“The WoW Classic Shop is now open. That’s right, guys. It’s opened its doors with a variety of items for your Wrath of the Lich King Classic and Cataclysm Classic collections. Here’s what’s currently in the inventory. Let’s log on right now.”

After struggling briefly to find the shop, the first thing he saw was the $25 Auspicious Arborwyrm mount, which is a tree dragon. After going over a few things you can buy, Asmongold closed the shop and almost immediately saw another player with one of the real-money mounts:

“There we go. There it is. There it is, gentleman. Twenty five dollars. Oh, you can buy two different mounts. Pets, toys, the WoW Token. Oh, that’s one of the mounts right there! That’s one of the new store mounts.

The OTK content creator said he could show players the future, the future of what this will bring to WoW Classic. Logging into Retail WoW, you can see character transfers, level boosts, faction changes, and so many other things:

“You know what we have here? We have drop-down menus in the store. Magical Murloc. This is the future of Classic WoW. This is it.”

The streamer then headed to the forum responses to see what the general population of WoW Classic thinks of the change. Some comments were sarcastic, while others seemed genuinely excited for the Cash Shop. After reading a few comments, the streamer made a very clear statement about how he felt about these responses:

“Gotta buy ‘em all! To retail as well please? W addition. . .It is so over. It is so over. It’s over. Classic WoW Store, man. Oh my god, bro. Professional d**k eaters. And they are hungry.”

This isn’t the first time Asmongold has openly criticized Blizzard. Back in January 2024, he talked about a now unavailable in-game mount being available in the Trading Post, calling the entire game “pay-to-win”.