"It really f**king depends where you are" - Pokimane says she would not have become a popular streamer if she grew up in Morocco

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" returned to her channel on July 18, 2023, after a 14-day hiatus. While interacting with her audience, the content creator shared her thoughts on what might have happened if she had not moved to Canada and instead stayed in her Moroccan hometown. According to Imane, she would not have become the well-known internet personality she is today.

The 27-year-old content creator also said:

"You know how people say, 'If you work hard enough, you know? You can make it from nothing to everything.' It really f**king depends where you are. And even the resources available in your country."

Pokimane explains why she believes she wouldn't have become a popular streamer if she stayed in Morocco

Pokimane continued the conversation by claiming that she would not have become a prominent influencer if she had grown up in Morocco:

"If I had grown up in Morocco, I would've never been the streamer that I am. Even with my interest in gaming. With my personality. With my whatever."

She also believed it was "unfair" of people to say that if a person works hard enough, they can go from nothing to everything:

"So, that's why I feel like it's kind of unfair... when people say s**t like that. Like, let's be real!"

Timestamp: 00:44:55

A few moments later, the OfflineTV co-founder recalled having a conversation with a friend about people "manifesting" their place of birth:

"I was talking to someone about this and they were dead a** - this was one of the most L.A. things I've ever heard! This dude, I'm not going to lie, he's really into... things. And, he had been sober for a month. So maybe, he was feeling real spiritual, or something? He was like, he was talking about where we were all born and where we were from. And, he alluded to like, 'How we all manifested where we were born.'"

Pokimaned burst out laughing and added:

"And, my friend goes... he was like, 'There is really no f**king way! Who the f**k would manifest being born in Florida?! I, for sure, would've manifested elsewhere if that's real!'"

Fans react to the streamer's take

Pokimane's perspective on not becoming a popular streamer if she stayed in Morocco elicited a handful of reactions on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what fans said:

Pokimane is one of the most-watched Twitch streamers, who received the Legacy Award at Blaire "QTCinderella's" Streamer Awards 2022. She currently boasts over nine million followers on her channel.