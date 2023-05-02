“It’s always easier to say” - xQc shares thoughts on Penta calling Koil a “piece of s**t”

Twitch personality Felix "xQc" has shared his opinion on the ongoing dispute between two GTA V RP streamers, Bob "Penta" and Francis "Koil." The disagreement started when Koil compared Penta to a controversial individual on their NoPixel server. As a result, Penta announced his departure from the server and directed strong language towards Koil for his actions.

However, xQc believes that it's not appropriate to continue to attack Koil as public opinion is already against him. Reacting to Penta's rant, the Canadian said:

"When public opinion is against somebody, it’s always easier to say."

xQc appeals to Penta to show more "character" in light of recent controversy

The conflict between Koil and Penta has escalated due to acerbic remarks exchanged between them. In a recent stream, the latter remarked:

"F*ck Koil dawg, that guy is a f*cking piece of sh*t dude. That guy is a f*cking piece of sh*t! I'm gonna say it, I'm not tiptoeing around anymore. This guy, um, this guy is such a f*cking piece of sh*t."

The clip made its way to xQc's subreddit, which was reacted upon by the streamer. According to the Juicer:

"Okay, chat, it's out of context okay. If Koil does something bad and he deserves for people to say, 'F**k Koil' the f**k Koil, okay? but, as a general thing, when public opinion is against somebody, it’s always easier to say, 'Yo, f**k that guy'."

(Timestamp: 00:20:07)

He added that one should postulate more integrity when dealing with such situations. He said:

"I mean, I think it's usually a big disability of character when people stand up for like, dog sh*t before public opinion goes on to them. It's food for thought."

Here's what internet thinks

Felix's YouTube clips channel posted the video, garnering numerous comments. While some viewers asserted that Penta had a personal vendetta against Koil, others observed that despite being a "cool community," NoPixel has its fair share of internal politics. Here are some of the top comments:

Fans give their take on the situation (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

Penta recently announced his permanent departure from NoPixel following the controversy. It is uncertain if there will be any additional developments in their ongoing dispute. To read more about the story, click here.

Poll : 0 votes