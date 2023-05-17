"It's becoming more unhinged" - Valkyrae claims HasanAbi has influenced her to use "violent" language

YouTube streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" had a rather interesting take while ranting in a recent stream. She humorously attributed her negative behavior to the influence of fellow streamer Hasan "HasanAbi," playfully suggesting that he was responsible for it. For context, the statement stemmed from a clip of her friend and fellow streamer TinaKitten receiving criticism from a stranger in Valorant. Valkyrae responded to the incident with a strong and somewhat menacing tone.

Rachell, who has been a long-time friend of Hasan, casually blamed him for her recent unhinged behavior. She asserted:

"I've always said some really unhinged things, but it's becoming more unhinged."

"The more I hang with Hasan..." - Valkyrae comically blames HasanAbi for her violent behavior

Valkyrae exhibited a rather unfiltered demeanor in her recent stream. While reacting to a clip featuring TinnaKitten playing Valorant, she observed that one of her teammates was quite critical, going as far as labeling her as the worst Valorant player they had ever encountered.

As a response, she said:

"Oh god! Every time something bad happens to my friends and I'm not there, dude, it always happens when I'm not there. If I was there I would've like, 'Bish, first of all, what rank are you mother trucker?! Huh? huh? What rank are you? alright. You must be also not Valorant high-rankist, if you're queuing up with said person you are trash talking."

Expressing her frustration, she mentioned that she would "murder" the teammate. However, she quickly recognized the violent nature of her words and reflected:

"Okay, I won't. I do realize I'm starting to say really inappropriate language. Okay, I've always said inappropriate language, but I'm not gonna lie, the more I hang out with Hasan, the more I'm starting to say like, 'I'm gonna kill myself.' Like, I'm starting to say things I shouldn't be saying."

She concluded:

"I'm starting to pick up some really violent language."

Witnessing HasanAbi's reaction upon viewing the clip would undoubtedly be amusing. The duo often engages in playful banter and enjoys teasing one another, so it's likely that HasanAbi would have a witty and humorous response to her remarks.

It is worth noting that the duo was recently together in the UK. Valkyrae has now returned to her LA home and will resume her regular streaming schedule.

