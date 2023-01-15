“It’s very breathtaking” - MrBeast shares insights about recent video filmed in Antarctica

YouTube star Jimmy “MrBeast” took to Lex Fridman’s podcast to open up about his recent venture to Antarctica in the latter half of 2022.

For those who missed out on the video titled "I Survived 50 Hours In Antarctica," Jimmy was accompanied by his crew as well as Minecraft creators Clay “Dream” and George “GeorgeNotFound.” The journey was documented and uploaded to MrBeast’s channel, which has amassed over 76 million views at the time of writing.

Describing their experience, Jimmy said:

“It’s very breathtaking”

“It’s just so remote” - MrBeast explains hardest part of filming in Antarctica

MrBeast is no stranger to leveling up the stakes with content creation. Jimmy has done everything from being buried in a casket to making a real-life Squid Game replica video. His recent venture in Antarctica was the latest addition to his long list of extraordinary videos.

Upon being asked about the challenges of filming in Antarctica, the creator stated:

“The hardest part was just getting out there. It’s just so remote and you know, you land the plane on this ice runway, it is so sketchy and then once the plane takes off, you’re just there. You’re in the most remote place on planet and it’s just very breathtaking.”

(Timestamp: 01:23:25)

Continuing, Jimmy stated that their visit was in the middle of nowhere. He said:

"If you have the chance to ever go to Antarctica, I would recommend it. In the video, we claimed a mountain, that wasn't named, so we couldn't name it, and standing on top of the mountain, just seeing 'nothing,' cause once you get outside the outskirts, you get deep in Antarctica, there are no penguins, nothing lives there at all, so there's just nothing."

He further shared a rather interesting fact about visiting Antarctica during the summer:

"If you go during the summertime, the sun never goes down. So the sun is up 24/7. It's just like spinning, circles at the top of the plain or whatever, it looks like the top. Yeah, it was very beautiful."

Fans react to interview

Lex Fridman has quickly become among the most-watched YouTube podcasters. So far, Lex has already uploaded interviews with the likes of Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, and Kanye West. MrBeast's inclusion naturally attracted further credit. Here are some of the relevant reactions in the comment section:

MrBeast is presently the most subscribed non-brand creator on YouTube. With over 128 million subscribers, many of his videos are curated with a high-budget and top-of-the-shelf production.

