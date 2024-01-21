"It’s crazy Drake is roasting Adin": Fans react as popular rapper Drake roasts Kick streamer Adin Ross in chat

Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross recently got roasted by popular Canadian rapper and singer-songwriter Aubrey "Drake Graham" on his own stream. Adin and Drake are known to be close friends and enjoy each other's company. The rapper was writing in Adin's chat in the latter's latest stream, and was seen trying to use Kick's TTS (Text-to-speech) feature.

The rapper wrote a bunch of various things, including praising Adin's content while also roasting him by writing random things about the streamer. The screenshot of Drake typing in Adin's chat went quickly viral on X after being posted by Drama Alert, and one user even called it "crazy."

"It’s crazy Drake is roasting Adin."

"Wild roast sessions": Community hypes Drake as he roasts Adin Ross

Drake and Adin's friendship has been going on for a while and can be seen within the latter's community a lot. This is especially apparent as the rapper often calls the creator in the middle of his streams, and regularly appears in his chat too. Some remarkable moments that highlight their friendship are when Drake rented out a Dave & Busters to celebrate Adin's birthday or the time when the latter sent him $100k in Stake money as a gift.

The Canadian rapper himself is a Kick streamer, who hosted his only stream in December 2023. Adin Ross watched it on his livestream as well. In it, Drake refused to host the latter as he claimed Ross was already too popular. However, he did call Ross after the stream making sure their friendship remained the same.

Now, the screenshots of Drake typing in Adin Ross' chat have been posted by the Adin Updates account on X, and they have received a lot of comments and attention from both the creators' communities.

Drake roasts Adin in his stream chat (Image via X/@AdinUpdate)

Under one of the posts that went viral, one user commented that the way Drake roasted Adin was "wild."

"Wild roast session, Drake got those roasted Adin receipts!"

Here are some more relevant reactions:

Drake referred to himself as "Dradin" during his Kick livestream, which led Adin to nickname the rapper with that as well.