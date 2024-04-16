"It's criminal" - xQc gives his take on Kai Cenat's private pictures getting leaked on social media

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy involving Kai Cenat. For those unaware, on April 14, 2024, a woman accused Kai Cenat of paying for sex. Eventually, his private pictures and text messages got leaked on social media. In response, the New Yorker announced that he would sue the person who leaked the pictures.

The following day (April 15, 2024), Kai Cenat addressed the situation in depth on a livestream and played an audio recording with the woman. While accusing her of taking his pictures without his consent, the 22-year-old was heard saying:

"You took a picture of me without my consent, naked, revenge p**n. That's revenge p**n. You're threatening to. I know, but it's still a crime. I'm not messed up, though. That's all I'm saying. I'm not messed up. It's still a crime, though. I know, but you'll get in trouble. It's coming from you. You're the source! Text messages, you have admitted."

During a Twitch broadcast earlier today (April 16, 2024), xQc discussed the situation with Tyler "Trainwrecsktv." Felix commented on the individual's decision to share Kai Cenat's private photos, remarking:

"(Trainwreckstv says, 'We know she leaked his d**k. That was extremely wrong of her.') Well, I mean, you can use the real words. Not only it's... first and foremost - it starts at... it's criminal. Flat out! And then, you can say it's also wrong. So you can say legality first, criminal. Morality second, wrong. Yeah, so I think you're right about that."

"The original thing she was saying, I don't think is that big of a deal" - Trainwreckstv and xQc comment on the recent controversy involving Kai Cenat

xQc discussed the Kai Cenat controversy with Trainwreckstv around two hours into his stream. After the former Overwatch pro said that the woman's action of leaking private messages was "criminal," Trainwreckstv responded:

"To a certain degree, your original take wasn't as bad in terms of what they make a big deal. Right? Let's say... she ended up taking it way too far. Like, on a disgusting level. She took it too far just in general. But, the original thing she was saying, I don't think is that big of a deal."

Timestamp: 02:12:00

The Kick ambassador cited AMP-affiliated personality Duke Dennis' opinion on the situation and added:

"I think Duke said it best, if I'm not mistaken. Right? If you're extremely rich and you're taking care of the situation like that, right? Like for example, how many rappers do you think have taken care of, you know, a girl they're f**king and purchase their plane ticket and hotel? I don't think it's an issue. People make it a big deal because I think they're looking at it from their perspective. When Kai sends ten bangs, to them it's crazy. But to him, it could be a quarter."

During a livestream on April 15, 2024, Kai Cenat also responded to the woman's allegations that he paid $5,000 for sex by revealing his transactions.

