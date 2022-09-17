“It's my dream after all”: PewDiePie explains why he hasn’t quit uploading YouTube videos despite being retired

On September 14, YouTube sensation Felix "PewDiePie" pointed out why he hasn't quit uploading on his main YouTube channel, even though he announced his retirement two years ago. That said, the content creator is still one of the most well-known faces on the red platform, with over 111 million subscribers on his main channel.

However, even with such a massive fan following, PewDiePie is no longer a professional, full-time YouTuber. Fortunately for his fans, he still uploads videos to his channel on the red platform. In one of them, speaking about his YouTube journey, retirement, and why he hasn't quit, PewDiePie said:

"It’s my dream, after all, to do YouTube."

PewDiePie reveals why he hasn't quit uploading on YouTube

On September 14, 2022, PewDiePie uploaded a seven-minute-long video titled "Why I didn’t quit," detailing what ultimately led him to consider quitting content creation and what made him stay on YouTube.

As per the popular personality, the constant negativity and scrutiny took a heavy toll on his mental well-being, provoking him to consider quitting YouTube. However, due to the unconditional support from his viewers and fans, he kept on going despite not feeling like making videos. Here's what he had to say about his experience:

"Two years ago when I decided that I was gonna quit. It was because I had gone through so much drama at the time. You know, it hasn't always been perfect. But I do feel I have gone through a lot of scrutiny as well. The negative was just outweighing the good at that point. But it didn't feel right to quit when other people, especially when so many people were still being so supportive."

After thanking his viewers for sticking by his side no matter what and allowing him to make a career out of something he was and remains really passionate about, the Swedish YouTuber reminisced about his past and said he was ready for "new experiences and different things."

Subsequently, he talked about how at one point, he wasn't getting satisfaction out of content creation, saying:

"I realized at that time that, you know, to keep trying to push the channel to grow more and more and more all the time wasn't doing anything for me personally. I wasn't getting anything out of the money, or the recognition, or the fame. At least that part had kind of peaked, you know?"

Going back to the topic of how two years ago he'd announced his retirement, he offered some insight on what he actually meant by it, saying:

"What I meant was that I just wanna do YouTube the way I did it when I started, which is for fun."

Finally, speaking about his experience on the red platform has been over the last two years and what's kept him from going away, he said:

"YouTube has started to become fun again over the last two years. Why should I quit? It’s my dream, after all, to do YouTube.”

Social media reacts to PewDiePie's comments on YouTube

As expected, the YouTube video was an instant hit on the platform, eliciting an overwhelming amount of love and support from creators, fans, and followers. At the time of writing, the post has managed to pull in over three million views and thousands of comments from viewers worldwide.

Here's what fans had to say:

Fan reactions (Image via PewDiePie/YouTube)

Fan reactions (Image via PewDiePie/YouTube)

Having started his red-platform journey back in 2010, the YouTuber has managed to hold his position as the most-subscribed non-brand channel for a long time, with internet sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" now coming after his spot.

Assuring his viewers that he would be back soon with more videos on the channel, he finished the video with the iconic bro fist and revealed that he was getting ready to go surfing with his wife Marzia.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far