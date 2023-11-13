"It's not even funny": xQc reacts after fans bait him into watching clip featuring his ex-girlfriend Adept

Félix "xQc" was recently trolled by his own fans, who made him watch a meme clip involving his ex-girlfriend Samantha "AdeptTheBest." The two were involved in an off-and-on relationship with several ups and downs, a lot of which were witnessed by the public eye. Félix was watching videos posted on his subreddit wishing him a happy birthday when he came across the video in question.

The clip showcased the two of them posing for the camera. It seemingly annoyed him, prompting him to close the video and state:

"Why? Why? Of all days though I don't get it. It's not even funny."

"Of all days, man": xQc gets trolled by fans into watching a video featuring ex-girlfriend Adept

While streaming on November 12, 2023, his birthday, Félix was going through wishes and memes on his subreddit. One of these clips started with a video of him dancing, which left the streamer perplexed. It then quickly transitioned into a shot of the streamer and his ex-girlfriend.

The two have had a very turbulent history together, with Samantha accusing Félix of allegedly having s*x with a moderator in exchange for money as well as of having "obsessive behavior," amongst a variety of other controversial feuds between the two.

Although the streamer was smiling, he was clearly not delighted at having been baited into seeing his former partner. This was quite apparent, with him exiting the video immediately upon seeing her.

He talked about how unpleasant it was to come across such a video and wondered why his fans would even do so on his birthday of all days. He stated:

"Man, yo, of all days, man. Of all days, of all days. I don't even know what's wrong with you, man. Why? Why, of all days though, I don't get it. It's not even funny. You guys laugh. Guys, it's like ten percent funny."

The two streamers have even gone through legal proceedings against each other, with Adept filing for a protective order against him and accusing him of committing "family violence."

Fans react to xQc getting baited

Netizens poked further fun at Félix's expense, talking about how he isn't safe from getting trolled by his own fanbase, even on his birthday. Others brought up statements being made by the live-stream chat during that moment:

Fans make fun at Félix's expense. (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Many users resorted to making "50%" jokes, referring to Texas' Common Marriage Law, according to which Samantha tried to allegedly take fifty percent of Félix's possessions:

Users making light of Félix's past relationship. (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

More reactions from fans include:

More fan reactions to the 28-year-old's unfortunate situation (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

