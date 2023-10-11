"Watching my every f**king move” - Adept seemingly accuses xQc of having "obsessive behavior," Twitch star responds by flaunting Lamborghini

Twitch streamers and ex-partners Felix “xQc” and Sam “Adept” have once again found themselves at loggerheads after the latter posted fresh accusations against the French-Canadian streamer.

Adept took to her Instagram account to post a series of videos, one of which showed a screen recording of Felix using an alternative account to stalk her. Here’s what she posted:

Furthermore, she posted more videos of herself criticising the streamer for stalking her amidst the duo having been engaged in a legal dispute. She said:

“Me being aware through someone's actions that they're watching my every f**king move, every breath I take, every step I take. Me being aware of that is not obsessed. The obsessesive behaviour comes from the one that is watching all of this.”

xQc confirms using an "alt" account to check Adept’s Instagram stories

When Adept accused Felix of using an alternative account to stalk her Instagram, naturally there was a considerable amount of scepticism among the fans. However, xQc has himself confessed that the account Adept was referring to was indeed his.

He took to his offline chat to speak on the situation, stating that it was his secondary account that he intended to keep a secret. Furthermore, he suggested that the main reason he kept tabs on Adept’s socials was because the latter has a habit of posting “stolen pics.” Here’s what he wrote in his chat:

The streamer also shared additional comments seemingly taking a dig at Adept's past actions, such as allegedly blackmailing him. He wrote:

The streamer has also taken to his own Instagram stories to clap back at Adept. In one of his stories, he posted a short video showing off his new $400K Lamborghini, and captioning it:

"Sry too long didn't listen."

Fans react to the drama

The new back-and-forth between the two creators has once again generated significant reactions from the online community. Here are some of the notable ones:

This, of course, isn’t the first time that Adept has taken to her Instagram to accuse the streamer of certain things. Recently, she posted some eyebrow-raising allegations against Felix, claiming that he paid his mod to have s*x with him.