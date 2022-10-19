"It's gonna get demonetized" - Disguised Toast worried about Among Us' 'terrorist' role, thinks YouTube might strike him

Jeremy "Disguised Toast", a Twitch streamer, took to his live stream to share a comical remark on the new 'terrorist' role in the hugely popular game Among Us. The terrorist role can be acquired by players who have downloaded the modded version of the game on their PCs.

The role is rather simple - a user considered a 'terrorist' will win if he gets killed after completing all of the tasks. Failing to do so would result in an imposter win. It should be noted that the goal is not to stay alive but to die after the fulfillment of the required tasks.

While playing Among Us with fellow streamers, Disguised Toast was assigned the terrorist role. Seeing the shady nature of the name, he comically remarked:

"It's gonna get demonetized"

Disguised Toast makes a 'terrorist' joke, worries YouTube might ban him

One can never be sure of YouTube's algorithm. Unlike other media platforms, YouTube's evaluation procedure is usually computerized. This means that the its servers have a set algorithm programmed to identify any breaches in the platform's policies (which is also why there are so many unjust copyright claims).

Disguised Toast, in his latest stream, felt like he was walking on thin ice with the new terrorist role. Upon receiving the role, he mulled over a possible title, suggesting:

"Nah I said I love being a terrorist...in Among Us. I cannot use this YouTube title. It's already done."

(Timestamp: 3:54:48)

He repeated:

"Dude, it's gonna get demonitized. The algorhythm in YouTube is gonna pick up like, 'This dude said the word terrorist a 100 times in the first ten seconds of the video. He's radicalizing people.'...nah I said the world 'radical', I'm so screwed. I can't, I can't. I actually can't. I need to do my task fast."

For those wondering, YouTube does have a strict policy against the promotion of terrorism. However, it's safe to say that Disguised Toast's Among Us stream doesn't fall in that category.

Fans react to the clip

Fans shared their comical reactions to Disguised Toast's attempt to word the phrase in an appropriate matter. One can never be too sure of YouTube's brazen system. After seeing the clip, fans shared their comments.

Here are some of them:

Fans share their reactions to the streamer's clip (Image via OTV COPIUM YouTube)

The Among Us mod has allowed programmers to include a variety of roles in the game. Traditionally, users were limited to just two roles - Crewmate and Imposter. Now, however, roles such as Bounty Hunter, Mafia, Vampire, Mayor, Bait, and Guardian Angel (among others) are available to players.

