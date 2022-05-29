"It's good that the Marvel MMO was cancelled": Community isn't a big fan of the leaked artworks from the the project

A brand new Marvel MMO would be available to gamers in a parallel universe. The latest revelation came in artwork done by one of the artists working on the unnamed project.

The project would have been quite different when judged by the reveals that have been made. Sadly for the developers and fans, the project now stands canceled, and the exact reasons haven't been stated.

There is no shortage of Marvel games, with two titles last over the last year. While the Avengers fell below expectations, the Guardians of the Galaxy has been a hit. The project in question was canceled amidst financial hardships and staff layoffs.

Nevertheless, the artist decided to showcase the work that was done. Since the reveal, the gaming community has also reacted to news of the canceled project.

The gaming community reacts to the artstyle of the now-canceled Marvel MMO

The main post was made by artist Ramiro Galan, who showed the artform and character design the canceled project would have had. The artist gave his tribute to Spider-Man into the multiverse with the design.

The game's cancellation was informed by EG7 some days back, and nobody had much idea about how the game would look. In all fairness, players would have been able to play as part of the iconic characters that formed the backbone of Marvel over the years.

It's also unclear when the game would have been released and what kind of pricing model will be followed. The canceled Marvel MMO was getting too risky as a portfolio for EG7.

"Based on the re-evaluation of the development risk profile, size of investment, and the long-term product portfolio strategy for the group, the board has decided to change the development priorities and reallocate resources within the group to focus on alternative long-term projects."

Nevertheless, players reacted to glimpses of the canceled project in a mixed manner as some found the artstyle quite tacky. Others found it different and exciting and different from something they have already experienced.

One user stated that the artstyle is certainly not something they had expected to get. The user also added that the faction system the game would have had is something they always wanted from a Marvel MMO.

Another user also commented on the artstyle of the game and its uniqueness. The artstyle, for better or worse, seems to have struck a nerve with the players.

Some found similarities between the canceled Marvel MMO and the Avengers video game. The latter, despite much hype, has failed to deliver on the promise it created.

Not everyone is a fan of the artstyle the project would have persisted with.

Some found so many similarities with Fortnite that they termed the leaks as a new season of the game.

It would have been interesting to see the game seeing the light of day. There's a brand new Marvel game coming later in 2022 in the form of Midnight Suns. It will be interesting to see if other developers will try to establish another MMO with the IP.

