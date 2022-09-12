"It's so good to see Voy" - Fans delighted to see Voyboy make a surprise appearance on Doublelift's stream

Prominent League of Legends streamer Yiliang "Doublelift" was left stunned when fellow pro gamer Joedat "Voyboy" made a surprise appearance during his livestream.

On September 10, Doublelift analyzed and watched the Evil Geniuses versus 100 Thieves LCS game. Before the best-of-five series commenced, several well-known League of Legends personalities like Tyler "Tyler1," Kevin "Hauntzer," Søren "Bjergsen," and Vincent "Biofrost" came on stream.

Voyboy joined the stream a few moments later, leaving Doublelift awestruck. The clip was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and it quickly became one of the most viral posts on the forum.

Redditor u/Firelord Alex was delighted to see Joedat and commented:

Voyboy's surprising appearance leads to a wholesome moment on Doublelift's stream

Doublelift hosted a five-hour stream and spent most of it analyzing the LCS. Before the series began, the streamer's girlfriend, Leena, revealed that some special guests had come over to meet Yiliang.

Tyler1 welcomed Joedat to stream at the seven-minute mark, with the latter saying:

"Ay, what's up, bro! They (Twitch chat) got you working? You kidding me? How long have you been live? Seven minutes! Eight minutes, bro! Dude, bring the HR, bro. This guy needs a break right now, man."

(Timestamp: 00:07:39)

Doublelift was elated to see Voyboy and responded:

"Dude, if you want to, you know, take over my streaming full job. I have to go out for a trophy ceremony in like an hour. It's going to be absolutely... I'm just going to be crying out. There's just going to be back-breaking work, but I'll tough it out, and you can actually sit here and stream for a bit."

The former professional mid-laner volunteered to "hold down" the stream, and the trio chatted for a few more minutes.

Fans react to Voyboy's special appearance on stream

Joedat's appearance was one of the most highly upvoted posts on the streamer-subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Several viewers were delighted to see the gaming personality after a long absence:

A few Redditors commented on Tyler1's interactions:

Here are some more fan comments:

Joedat "Voyboy" is a well-known League of Legends streamer. In August 2021, he announced that he would be taking an indefinite sabbatical from livestreaming to address mental health issues. He has not livestreamed on Twitch in almost a year.

Following his retirement from the professional League of Legends scene, Joedat became a full-time streamer in 2016 and amassed over 1.3 million followers on Twitch.

Aside from primarily playing Riot Games' MOBA, the content creator also played several other popular titles such as Valorant, Rust, Among Us, Heroes of the Storm, and Minecraft on stream.

