"It's just the beginning" - Kick reveals statistics for the platform, claims to have made $5,000,000 in subscription

Streamercharts.com has published data analysis of Kick's remarkable performance in June 2023, during which the platform saw a fourfold increase in active streamers. Furthermore, the analysis revealed that the Trainwreckstv-backed platform gained an astounding seven million new sign-ups, solidifying its status as one of the most popular.

Another astonishing statistic shared by Kick was the influx of a staggering $5,000,000 in subscriptions. Notably, 95% of this amount went directly to the streamers.

How xQc, Ninja, and Drake helped blow up Kick

Kick.com @KickStreaming

• Quadrupled active streamers

• Gone from 5M to 12M signups

• Seen $5,000,000 in subscriptions



and it's still just the beginning... In just one month we've,• Quadrupled active streamers• Gone from 5M to 12M signups• Seen $5,000,000 in subscriptionsand it's still just the beginning... twitter.com/i/web/status/1… In just one month we've,• Quadrupled active streamers ✅• Gone from 5M to 12M signups ✅• Seen $5,000,000 in subscriptions ✅and it's still just the beginning... twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/9QbwWF52f5

Kick witnessed an incredible boost in June 2023, thanks partly to signing a non-exclusive contract with renowned Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel. The platform sealed the deal with a jaw-dropping $100 million agreement for two years, propelling its rapid expansion. According to Streamercharts.com:

"His broadcast helped set a new platform record by peak online."

Kick also saw the debut of Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, who quickly became the most-watched Fortnite streamer on the platform. Popular rapper and musician Drake also hosted a giveaway stream, garnering further attention.

Kaitlyn "Amouranth," the popular Hot Tub and ASMR streamer on Twitch, also joined the Stake-backed platform, becoming the most-watched female streamer (in terms of hours) on the website.

With the addition of xQc, the website experienced a significant shift. The "Just Chatting" category became the most watched for the first time (27.7 million hours watched), surpassing the Slots and Roulettes category (15.27 million hours).

Even Adin Ross witnessed a substantial increase in watch time from May (4.12 million hours) to June (6.35 million hours). He was the most-watched male streamer in June.

Adin Ross achieved his highest concurrent viewership on a single stream involving controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, with a peak of 190K viewers.

What did the fans say?

The platform has picked up steam since its launch. However, June has proven to be a pivotal month, with numbers going off the charts. Reacting to the recent numbers, fans said:

GirthyGorilla @Girthy_Gorilla @KickStreaming wonder what it will look like in 5 years. food for thought ;) @KickStreaming wonder what it will look like in 5 years. food for thought ;)

Equally_unsecured @E_Unsecured @KickStreaming I've been here the whole time. I love it, loving the vibes and the future! @KickStreaming I've been here the whole time. I love it, loving the vibes and the future!

Star ★ @StarbeastGG @KickStreaming Y'all are amazing, came at just the right time for so many of us. @KickStreaming Y'all are amazing, came at just the right time for so many of us. 🙌

In response to concerns about view-botting and unregulated ads promoting gambling on the website, Kick's CEO, Ed Craven, recently announced a new update that enables users to customize their stream preferences.

This means that streams featuring unwarranted Hot Tub content or gambling will no longer appear for users who have chosen to exclude such content from their preferences.

Poll : 0 votes