"It's just disturbing" - MoistCr1TiKaL slams Adin Ross after latter claims he saw IShowSpeed's privates "thousands of times"

Streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" scrutinized fellow streamer Adin Ross for not carefully considering his recent admission of having viewed Darren "IShowSpeed's" privates, especially given that the latter only turned 18 this year. For those out of the loop, Darren was embroiled in controversy this week after mistakenly flashing his private area during a stream.

Reacting to the situation, Adin Ross brushed it off with laughter and playfully joked that he had seen IShowSpeed's private parts "thousands of times." MoistCr1TiKaL, who recently uploaded a YouTube video covering the entire story, said:

"It's just disturbing"

MoistCr1TiKaL critical of Adin Ross' recent clip

MoistCr1TiKaL slammed Adin Ross for his recent comments regarding his interactions with IShowSpeed, implying that the remarks seemed to insinuate possible grooming. He said:

"IShowSpeed just turned 18. He just turned 18 this year, and Adin is saying that he's seen his p*nis in person thousands of times? What the f**k! I don't know if he's just trying to make some kind of p*dophile joke about himself or if he's just being totally honest about going mask off and seeing a kid's penis."

(Timestamp: 05:38)

He continued:

"Why would you have seen a child's penis thousands of times. It makes it seem like you were grooming him. Like, the only way Speed could stay your friend was if he kept showing you his wi*ner or something like that, with the way you are speaking about it. It is scary. That's some frightening sh*t."

He concluded his remarks by asserting that if Adin Ross intended his comments as a joke, it was a rather peculiar and concerning line of humor, and he wondered if it was an unintentional "self-report."

Fans react to the clip

Charlie's latest YouTube upload covered IShowSpeed's recent controversy. Here are some notable reactions to the video:

Fans react to Charlie's recent YouTube video (Image via penguinz0/YouTube)

Even though IShowSpeed had a recent mishap on his stream, credible sources have confirmed that YouTube will not impose severe actions against his channel, as the incident appears to have been a genuine accident and is therefore being treated as such.

Before the controversy arose, the streamer had been admitted to a hospital due to health complications during his recent trip to Japan. He resumed streaming only this week after returning to America.