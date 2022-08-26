"It's just gonna look like some dogsh*t": Jake Paul gives prediction for KSI fight during podcast

American social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul gave his take on the upcoming Misfits Boxing event featuring JJ "KSI" in his brand new podcast show called "BS w/ Jake Paul." While speaking to the rest of the guests, Jake revealed his predictions for the boxing matches that will be taking place at the event.
KSI was initially scheduled to fight Alex Wassabi. However, after the latter pulled out due to a concussion, British rapper Swarmz and Mexican pro-boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda were announced as the two opponents that will face JJ this week.
Speaking about KSI's fight with Swarmz and after mentioning how the former easily win the bout, Jake said:
"It's just gonna look like some dogsh*t."
Jake Paul thinks KSI will acquire an easy win upcoming event
Jake Paul is no stranger to the world of influencer boxing. Additionally, he has had a long-standing feud with the British YouTuber and rapper. The duo recently unofficially agreed upon a fight for next year as well after JJ offered him a match in none other than Wembley Stadium.
Jake's older brother, Logan, has already fought JJ on a couple of occasions. But now, after the older Paul brother squashed his beef with KSI, they are business partners for their hydration drink company, PRIME. That said, the rivalry between Jake and JJ has shown no signs of slowing down.
Jake first took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matches. Speaking about KSI's fight on his podcast, Jake said:
"KSI vs. Swarmz. Swarmz doesn't know how to box, never been in the ring, it's gonna be an easy fight for KSI."
Jake's current girlfriend, Julia Rose, who was among the attendees on the podcast, also chimed in:
"No sh*t, that's why he's taking it!"
Making predictions for the fight Jake then said:
"It should be a one-round fight, I think KSI wins. Probably TKO, I don't know."
The Misfits event will be telecasted on a pay-per-view basis on DAZN and will be held at the O2 Arena in London in 27 August.
Fans react to the prediction
Many fans, possibly JJ's, replied to Jake Paul's tweet to deride the American's predictions, with the majority of the comments hinting at the latter's use of the Sidemen member's name for clicks. Here are some of the responses that were shared under the Tweet:
Jake Paul also gave his predictions on the other fights as well. According to the former Team 10 member, Fousey will win his match against Deji by majority decision. Additionally, he also stated that Slim Albaher will outbox FaZe Temperrr due to his height advantage.