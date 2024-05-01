"It’s literally affecting my health, relationships" - KSI announces he is “stepping back” from crypto, explains why

UK YouTuber, boxer, and rapper JJ "KSI" took to his secondary X account (@ksicrypto) to reveal that his NFT and cryptocurrency journey could be ending soon. The content creator stated in a detailed post that he hasn't been in the best of shapes and the crypto obsession may have harmed him and those around him.

JJ had previously found himself embroiled in a crypto-related controversy back in February 2024. He was accused of allegedly being involved in a pump-and-dump scheme.

However, the Sidemen member has since moved on from this drama and as it stands, it appears that he is willing to move on from crypto altogether. In a recent post, he confessed:

"It’s literally affecting my health, relationships and causing me to hardly sleep."

"I’ve got to stop" - KSI explains why he is potentially quitting crypto

KSI has announced his decision to distance himself from his cryptocurrency activities. Those who follow the YouTuber would know about his enthusiasm for crypto ventures, but it seems that it has reached a point where it's impacting his health.

Here's what the YouTuber wrote on his alternate account:

"I’m a guy that gets obsessed with things. Whether it’s YouTube, boxing, music etc, I simply have to be one of the best at that thing. And right now crypto is that thing."

JJ speaks about potentially quitting crypto (Image via X)

The Sidemen member added how this so-called obsession has been showing its negative effects on him, including his sleeping pattern:

"I’ve taken it to the absolute extreme and now it’s literally affecting my health, relationships and causing me to hardly sleep (just so I’m able to trade and leverage perfectly). It’s mentally draining me, so I’ve got to stop and change my route."

He also clarified that his involvement in cryptocurrency isn't necessarily driven by any financial motives, but rather by his genuine fascination with the crypto space. He admitted:

"I know a lot of people were confused as to why I care about crypto in the first place since I’ve already made a lot of money from all my other endeavours, but it’s because I genuinely am intrigued in the space."

JJ explains why he does crypto (Image via X)

The accusations against KSI regarding pump-and-dump schemes with his crypto investments have lost momentum in recent weeks. The YouTuber later admitted that his posts were simply meant to be humorous and were never intended to deceive his audience.