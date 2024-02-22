"Why would I scam?": KSI breaks silence over Coffeezilla's accusations of cryptocurrency scam

Olajide "KSI" recently responded to the cryptocurrency scam allegations made against him by popular internet sleuth Coffeezilla. A number of people in the online community accused the YouTuber-turned-boxer of taking part in a pump-and-dump scheme earlier this month. However, content creator Kavos has since retracted the accusations he made against the streamer.

Meanwhile, Coffeezilla has made several videos about the supposed scam. KSI addressed the situation for the first time and made fun of his accuser, saying:

"Bro, honestly, it's kind of mad how Coffeezilla has made not one, not two, but three videos on me. And I haven't even responded yet, I haven't even said anything and this brother is trying to annihilate me. Saying I am a scammer? Brother, I don't know, why would I scam?"

He claimed he had turned down millions of deals that could have profited him and that he didn't need to scam his followers to make money:

"I've turned down millions and millions and millions of deals. Tens of millions of deals of gambling stuff, or some just really, what's the word... Low-hanging fruit. So many low-hanging fruit-type deals and I have just passed them, I've said no. So why would I go on crypto and pump and dump? For what?"

"Maybe rent is due": KSI takes a dig at Coffeezilla for calling him a scammer

KSI did not take the allegations of pumping and dumping cryptocurrency seriously and laughed the entire time he talked about Coffeezilla's accusations. He also addressed one of the situations that some accusers have brought up recently, saying:

"I think there was one point where I pumped and dumped, apparently, $450. Crazy. I know, I am a scammer. Crazy!"

The Sidemen member then changed his tone and thanked his fans for supporting his career. He reiterated that he did not need to scam anyone as he was in a good position financially:

"I appreciate my fans. You lot are the reason why I am in this position. I am not going to scam you, okay? I don't need to scam you, I'm good. I am in a great position, why would I scam?"

In the same livestream, KSI took more shots at Coffeezilla, at one point making fun of the YouTuber by insinuating that the reason he was making so many videos was because he had to pay rent:

"We've been cool for ages. We have tweets of me and him just chilling and everything. And he's just, I don't know. Maybe rent is due, maybe he needs some money."

Fans of the British internet personality have largely stood with him through the controversy. Here are some of their reactions to his recent comments:

Many have expressed their doubts about the scam allegations, with some bringing up the content creator's professional relationship with business partner Logan Paul.

Here's more context about the allegations against KSI for those who are interested. It must be noted that Coffeezilla has maintained that the Misfits co-founder scammed his followers by using his alternate account on X.