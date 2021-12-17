“It’s official”: Football superstar and former Twitch streamer Neymar Jr. joins Facebook Gaming

Twitch streaming star Neymar Jr has officially joined Facebook Gaming as a professional gamer and will kickstart his time there on December 17th at 11 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. Neymar Jr is regarded as one of the best soccer players to come out of Brazil and has been an avid gamer on Twitch for a while, attracting almost 2 million followers on the platform.

However, Neymar Jr was banned from Twitch back in 2020 for issues relating to private information he leaked about his Brazilian teammate. As one of the most famous soccer players around today, the announcement of his involvement with the gaming community once again sparked his fans' excitement.

After his ban on Twitch, soccer superstar Neymar Jr joins Facebook Gaming

Last November, Neymar Jr's streaming career was put to a quick end with a hefty ban on Twitch. But now he's back in the ring after a video he released on Twitter confirming his partnership with Facebook Gaming.

Neymar Jr @neymarjr

Cola comigo para se divertir e já curte a minha Página lá no Facebook.



A primeira gameplay já é amanhã, 16h horário de Brasília / 20h no horário de Paris.

Bora jogar ! Galera, o pai tá on oficialmente no @FacebookGaming ! 😎🔥Cola comigo para se divertir e já curte a minha Página lá no Facebook.A primeira gameplay já é amanhã, 16h horário de Brasília / 20h no horário de Paris.Bora jogar ! Galera, o pai tá on oficialmente no @FacebookGaming ! 😎🔥 Cola comigo para se divertir e já curte a minha Página lá no Facebook. A primeira gameplay já é amanhã, 16h horário de Brasília / 20h no horário de Paris.Bora jogar ! https://t.co/1pSNrRpDLQ

"Now it's official! I'm the newest Facebook Gaming Creator!"

Neymar Jr begins creating videos for Facebook Gaming on Friday, December 17th for his fans to enjoy. He'll start at 11 a.m. PST, which is 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 4 p.m. Brazilian Time, and 8 p.m. Central European Time.

Facebook Gaming @FacebookGaming



Watch his first livestream this Friday, Dec. 17th:

🇺🇸 11am PST 🇧🇷 4pm BRT 🇪🇺 8pm CET

➡️ ⚽️ We are thrilled to announce soccer superstar @neymarjr is joining Facebook Gaming! ⚽️Watch his first livestream this Friday, Dec. 17th:🇺🇸 11am PST 🇧🇷 4pm BRT 🇪🇺 8pm CET➡️ facebook.com/neymarjr ⚽️ We are thrilled to announce soccer superstar @neymarjr is joining Facebook Gaming! ⚽️ Watch his first livestream this Friday, Dec. 17th:🇺🇸 11am PST 🇧🇷 4pm BRT 🇪🇺 8pm CET➡️ facebook.com/neymarjr https://t.co/VPQYfqWitP

The soccer star invites everyone to come join his stream and tells them to bring everyone they can, to enjoy his first created content:

"Tell everyone - your friends - so we can have fun together. It will be amazing! I'm looking forward to having fun with all of you!"

Also Read Article Continues below

Something that many expect Neymar Jr to stream is the newest version of Fifa, where he could play the part of himself in a video game. Tune into Facebook Gaming on the 17th to partake in his new dedicated gaming channel and join thousands of others who will be there to show their undying support for one of the most famous people outside of gaming to stream online.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider