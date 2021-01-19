Neymar Jr rumored to join an Esports organization in 2021

Neymar Jr, a football legend, might trade his Pro title in Football for a CS: GO title.

It is almost unheard of for someone who makes millions doing a live-action sport to move onto esports, but it seems more likely lately. When the pandemic kept players from practicing and playing games, they needed to find other outlets.

Gaming was a big one. Neymar Jr is no different to other gamers. He's a big name in football and has become world-renowned for his CS: GO gaming clips, and it seems like there's more where this came from.

Recently, CS: GO has contacted Neymar Jr, asking him to be an extra player in a team. While this could have been seen as a joke or maybe a reach, there's no telling how much fun Neymar Jr has while gaming.

Neymar is good enough to be on an esports team. That's for sure. His football skills seemed to have translated to video games.

Neymar Jr theory linked to his Puma release

One of the reasons why fans think Neymar might be using his free time to go to professional esports is a tweet from him displayed below.

Thank goodness for the smart people in the replies 😪seems an esports team would be a reach, just wishful thinking haha — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 15, 2020

However, it was quickly pointed out that this had more to do with his Puma deal than anything else. Still, more hopeful minds might think that his acceptance into esports is really just a tweet away. Fans will have to wait and see

Even Neymar Jr buying an esports team might not be too far off. This is not as far-fetched as it seems, as even David Beckham has invested enough in Guild Esports to become a co-owner of the company. He is just one of many sporting icons and high profile celebrities to have invested in esports.

Among them being Shaquille O'Neal, Mark Cuban, Alex Rodriguez, Michael Jordan, and even Drake.