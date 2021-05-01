Neymar Jr reacts to his own skin in Fortnite Season 6

Neymar Jr. is the first sportsperson to have his own skin included in Fortnite. The skin went live on April 27th after the Fortnite 16.30 update, and Neymar Jr. had a very positive reaction to his skin.

The Neymar Jr. Fortnite skin has two styles and a primal form for each style, making it a total of four skins. Although a part of the community was unhappy with the Neymar Jr. Fortnite skin being the secret skin of the season, the majority of the community was quite kicked.

Neymar Jr. reacts to his own Fortnite skin

As seen in the video, Neymar Jr. is quite happy with his Fortnite skin. Since he speaks in Portuguese in the video a viewer on YouTube goes on to translate what he says in the comments.

A fan went on to translate what Neymar Jr. said in the video with respect to his skin in Forntnite. Image via YouTube (Fortnite Bruh)

According to the translation Neymar says that he likes the skin a lot, and the fact that the skin looks like him is really amazing. He went on to express his gratitude to Fortnite for making him a part of the game.

The Neymar Jr. skin wasn't the only soccer themed item to come to Fortnite. There were a few soccer themed NPCs that made it to the game as well. These NPCs are tied to some of the quests that players need to complete in order to unlock the Neymar Jr. Fortnite skin.

Advertisement

Players can find these soccer themed NPCs located at Dirty Docks, Pleasant Park and Holly Hedges. They usually have a goal post like structure around them, where players can choose to play soccer if they like.

However, players can duel these NPCs as well, and they drop a weapon of epic rarity. So players usually end up eliminating these NPCs, making it slightly difficult for others to complete their challenges. Other than that, these locations tend to be hot drops because everyone is rushing to complete their challenges at this point in time.

Obtaining the Neymar Jr. Fortnite skin can be a bit challenging, however, given how good the skin looks, it's worth all the effort.