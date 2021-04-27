Fortnite soccer player locations: Where to find all the soccer players on the island and talk to them

Fortnite soccer players are the newest NPCs to have joined the game. These NPCs are part of the Neymar Jr. challenge. The Fortnite soccer players are spread out in different areas on the map.

Just like other NPCs on the map, players can talk to these Fortnite soccer players to acquire missions as well. Successfully completing these missions will reward the players with gold.

Fortnite soccer player locations: Where to talk to these NPCs

All New NPC Quests pic.twitter.com/xcOLqYZCvJ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 27, 2021

For now, there are only three places where they can be found. The first Fortnite soccer player can be found at Holly Hedges, the second at Pleasant Park, and finally, the last one can be found at Dirty Docks.

Image showing the location of the Fortnite soccer players. Image via Epic Games

All these locations are crowded with people for now, largely because these Fortnite soccer players have just made it into the game, and players want to get a shot at them early on.

As mentioned before, these Fortnite soccer players have multiple missions that they offer to players. Other than that, players can also challenge these Fortnite soccer players to duels. Players have a chance to earn a weapon of epic rarity if they successfully eliminate the players in combat.

Advertisement

Image via Epic Games

Players can come across the Fortnite soccer player in the picture at Holly Hedges. Similar NPCs spawn at Dirty Docks and Pleasant Park. It's easy to know when there are soccer players in the vicinity. Soccer whistles can be heard, and a crowd of soccer fans can be heard as well. This can be used as a wonderful indicator to locate these Fortnite soccer players.

Interacting with these Fortnite soccer players will unlock the soccer ball emote for players, using which they can proceed to complete the other challenges and quests that these NPCs have to offer.

Players will be able to unlock the Neymar skin if they successfully complete five such quests from these NPCs. There's an additional style that players can unlock, but that can only be done by completing regular epic quests from the quest menu.