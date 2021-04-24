Raven Location in Fortnite: Where to find Rebirth Raven in Fortnite Season 6

Rebirth Raven is one of the new NPCs to be added in Fortnite Season 6. This DC character is also a character in the Fortnite Season 6 battle pass. As a part of the Battle Pass, she also has three different skin styles that players can unlock as they progress through the battle pass.

She happens to be a very interesting NPC in the game because of the options available in the game.

Rebirth Raven location in Fortnite Season 6

Players may come across Rebirth Raven close to Sweaty Sands in Fortnite. Her house is located towards the west in Fortnite Season 6. Having said that, NPCs have a habit of walking around their spawn location in the game.

So, if players don't find her in the house, they'll usually encounter her walking about outside the house.

The Rebirth Raven location in Fortnite is probably one of the coldest drops in the game. Given that she's so secluded on the map, not many people drop here. Players often drop and interact with Rebirth Raven without worrying about getting eliminated during the early game.

The Rebirth Raven location in Fortnite

Rebirth Raven sells a few interesting items in Fortnite as well. Apart from providing players with two different bounties, she activates rifts for players in exchange for gold. She also predicts the storm circles for players, allowing players to plan their game beforehand.

When it comes to the alternate skin styles, players need to reach level 77 in the Battle Pass to unlock the default skin style for Rebirth Raven. The classic Raven style can be unlocked by reaching level 85 in the Battle Pass. Completing all the epic quests in Fortnite Season 6 will reward players with the Rachel Roth skin style in the game.

Although progressing through the battle pass may seem like a daunting task in Fortnite Season 6, players can earn XP easily by focussing on completing the weekly missions in the game.

These missions are really rewarding in terms of XP. These missions may be tedious, but they are pretty straightforward. Other than that, there are a few XP glitches as well that players can exploit to level up quickly in Fortnite Season 6.