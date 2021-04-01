Top 5 Least Visited Landing Spots in Fortnite Season 6

The Fortnite map is forever changing with every season, and of course, Season 6 is no different.

Some of them have brought new things, and this season the map has Spire locations. However, for the majority of it, players have some of the old locations that they still love to this day. Though normally, players head to the same location in nearly every match, there are a few locations that aren’t as visited as the rest.

Below are our top-five least visited landing spots for Fortnite Season 6.

Top 5 Least Visited Spots in Fortnite

#5 - Coral Castle

Coral Castle (Image via Epic Games)

First, Coral Castle, right next to Stealthy Stronghold and the Lighthouse, and just above Sweaty Sands. Though it’s not the furthest POI on the map, it does take some effort to jump in and out of Coral Castle. The fact that the area is surrounded by a body of water and waterfalls makes it a bit challenging to go to and from easily without having to stop and fight anybody along the way. Though the area is cool looking Fortnite POI, it’s not the most visited location to begin with.

#4 - Dirty Docks

Dirty Docks (Image via Epic Games)

Dirty Docks has been on the map since 2019 when Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 1 began. First off, it’s not entirely ideal to drop for kills or anything because hardly anyone lands here. So, if players land here, chances are they'll find some loot and things like that, but won’t get any kills. It's a perfect spot to gather up materials and weapons. It’s a safe spot to land if someone is new to the Fortnite game and only wants to gather material for the upcoming fight.

#3 - Holly Hedges

Holly Hedges (Image via Epic Games)

Holly Hedges is an area that was added in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 that has about a total of 15 chests and is surrounded by large hedges. It's extremely similar to Dirty Docks in that it's a good place to land if players want to get a good loadout. Because again, not that many players ever land here because of how obstructed the whole area is. If anything, this area is best for when players are playing in squads and want their entire team to get a good loadout. Otherwise, in-game players will never find anybody else here.

#2 - Misty Meadows

Misty Meadows (Image via Epic Games)

While Misty Meadows did have the most chess spawns in Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 3 and Season 4, it’s currently one of the lesser-visited locations. This small European-style town hasn’t had that many updates compared to the rest of the locations on the map. On occasion, this will get some holiday updates and things like that but nothing really exciting ever goes on here. Players normally fight other players here when they're playing in Party Rumble or something like that. But otherwise, players won’t find anyone here, plus this location generally doesn’t have a lot of chests.

#1 - Steamy Stacks

Lastly, Steamy Stacks is one of the further away locations as it’s in the northeast corner side of the Fortnite map. Though there’s always a loot in this area, not that many players land here because it’s hard to navigate and a bit far away from the middle of the map. Similar to other entries on this list, if players want to get good loot and load-outs, this is the place to go. Just remember, players are most likely not to get any kills at this POI.