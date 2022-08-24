“It’s not an OTK gym”: Mizkif says he’s come to agreement with gym owner about opening facility in Austin, Texas

One True King (OTK) co-owner Matthew "Mizkif" shared some plans regarding opening a gym in Austin, Texas, on a stream on August 23. The 27-year-old revealed that he, Knut, and the gym owner of Camp Knut had had discussions about the possibility of investing in and opening a facility for people to work out. It was also made public that the establishment wouldn't be OTK-related, with Mizkif saying:

"It's not an OTK gym.... I don't know whose gym it will be; it will be maybe Giovanni's gym. That would be really cool."

The plan to open a new gym was first teased earlier this month when Mizkif urged the Norwegian streamer to permanently move to Austin and even inaugurate a facility based on his name.

Mizkif teases possible gym ownership following Camp Knut success

With Camp Knut being a massive success and well received by fans, the OTK co-owner has been flirting with the idea of investing in a gym. The recently-concluded training camp was held in a public establishment, which meant that the OTK did not have any authority over the equipment. However, opening a gym of their own would mean that they would get to customize and adjust the infrastructure and membership details in accordance with their own business model.

The plan is to encourage as many people to take up exercise and lead a healthier and fitter lifestyle. Although he didn't go into too much detail about how the agreement came about, he did have this to say:

"That same gym owner and Knut, we are all trying to figure out, and he agrees in a gym. Yes, in Austin."

He also pictured what having Pokemon gyms across the nation would be like:

"Imagine if I had eight different gyms across the country, and they were all different badges. That would be f**ing sick! That would be actually really f***ing cool!"

Subsequently, he revealed that Knut would be a major figure with regard to the new gym, considering he supervised the entire crew in the recent 30-day training camp. Mizkif also added that he himself would not be attending the gym to avoid stream snipers and drawing unwanted attention to himself.

Fan reactions

Camp Knut has gained major viewership over the past month or so. Additionally, the brand new idea of opening a new gym has also been very popular with fans. Here are some of the reactions that were shared under the YouTube clip:

Fans react to the new idea (Image via OTKlips YouTube)

With the conclusion of Camp Knut, the group announced that streamer Lacari was voted as the winner with a landside margin of 48% of the total votes. It remains to be seen if there is another fitness camp on the horizon.

