"It's a really unhealthy rabbit hole to go down" - xQc critical of Adin Ross, says he’s trying to “emulate” Andrew Tate

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" took to his stream to give his take on Adin Ross, who, according to the former, has been trying to "emulate" Andrew Tate's path.

For those unaware, Andrew Tate has been in Romanian police custody over the past month and a half. Those familiar with Adin's content will know that the streamer has been a close associate of Andrew, and the latter has greatly influenced the streamer's life.

xQc, however, was skeptical of Adin Ross' decision to follow the same narrative that Andrew Tate has been following. According to the 27-year-old.

"It's a really unhealthy rabbit hole to go down"

xQc gives his take on Adin Ross trying to emulate Andrew Tate following the streamer's move to Kick

Adin Ross, one of the fastest-growing Twitch streamers, made news headlines after sensationally revealing his shift to Kick. Following his decision, he also revealed that Twitch representatives had gotten in touch with him to allegedly 'threaten' him to discourage him from promoting certain things.

Reacting to the drama, xQc said:

"I think he needs to chill. Wanna know the problem I have with Adin? He's chill, okay. The problem I have with Adin, no, it's not a problem, here's some criticism, okay? I think he's trying really hard to emulate the things that are happening to Tate and anything that Tate is doing."

(Timestamp: 01:15:17)

The Canadian continued:

"I don't think he truly wants it. I don't think he gets it and this is my opinion. I don't think he understands, how these things gonna work and why they're happening, right? but he's still emulating them."

What did the streaming community say regarding xQc's take?

The clip was shared across various social media outlets, including the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Most of the responses sided with what the Canadian said and reiterated that Adin's promotion of Andrew Tate could bring further trouble to his career:

What did Adin say about Twitch?

In a recent clip that surfaced online, Adin alleged that Twitch had contacted him and had tried to "silence" him. He said:

"I basically got a call. I'm not going to say specifically who it was, but you know who you are and you basically said, 'Hey man. If you keep doing controversial stuff and you keep saying certain things and you keep, basically, you know, promoting certain things on your stream, We're going to have to take you down indefinitely. So I got a threat."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Adin Ross says he was silenced by Twitch and they threatened to ban him indefinitely if he kept doing certain things on the platform Adin Ross says he was silenced by Twitch and they threatened to ban him indefinitely if he kept doing certain things on the platform https://t.co/YZW55DCFAB

He continued:

"That made me think and realize, like, this is not safe. I can't come with this new mindset, on this platform, that I stream on and basically do what I want freely."

Adin Ross announced that he would be shifting to Kick.com, Trainwreckstv's platform. Although the move will not be permanent, he revealed that the move would allow him to stream various types of content. To read the entire story, click here.

