"It's starting to look like Microsoft is slowly giving up on consoles" - Fans express their frustration on Ghostwire: Tokyo's poor performance on Xbox

Ghostwire: Tokyo was easily among the most underrated games of 2022, one that the majority of players looked past partly because of its bland but beautiful open world. Although this PlayStation 5 timed exclusive isn't a survival-horror title — something that developer Tango Gameworks is known for — it delivers a unique gameplay experience. However, when this offering finally made its way to Xbox Series consoles and the Xbox Game Pass, fans thought it would get more recognition.

Unfortunately, Ghostwire: Tokyo's Xbox port is not only shoddy in terms of performance, it also does not look as good as it did on the PS5. Following the game's uneven performance and noticeable visual downgrades on Microsoft's consoles, some players have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration regarding Xbox and Bethesda's mismanagement when it comes to first-party titles. Here's what one individual had to say:

"It's starting to look like Microsoft is slowly giving up on consoles and is focusing more on pc than xbox, and it's showing with games lately."

Making matters worse is the game's PC version, where Bethesda decided to add Denuvo — the anti-piracy software, which is known to impact performance — a year after its original release on the platform.

Fans react to Ghostwire: Tokyo's terrible performance on Xbox Series X|S and surprise addition of Denuvo to game's PC version

Following the rather shoddy performance of Ghostwire: Tokyo (which technically is an Xbox first-party title) on the Xbox Series devices, many players think Microsoft has already started giving up on their console platforms.

Amidst the terrible performance reports on Xbox Series X|S, Ghostwire: Tokyo is also getting a lot of heat from PC players, due to Bethesda adding Denuvo to this game with its latest update. While this measure is quite common for most AAA (and even some AA as well as indie releases), developers adding anti-piracy software to their games a year after its original release is a very rare occurrence.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is one of the most unique titles from developer Tango Gameworks, who are mostly known for the Evil Within series as well as the recently released Hi-Fi Rush.

Although the game was not received particularly well by critics, user reviews for the title were quite good, with some players really loving its rendition of Tokyo. Despite being developed on Unreal Engine 4, Ghostwire: Tokyo boasts some really impressive visuals, which are further enhanced by the ray tracing capabilities of current-gen consoles and high-end PCs. Unfortunately, even its original release on the PlayStation 5 never performed quite as well as other current-gen exclusive titles.

While some of the issues related to the game's performance were rectified with post-launch updates, others were never addressed. A majority of them remain in the title even after the most recent "Spider's Thread" update. It's unclear if Tango Gameworks will patch the game further.

However, an update, especially for the offering's Xbox version, is very much needed to at least bring the experience on par with the PlayStation 5 version.

