"It don't do sh*t": Forsen rants about his chat's repeated questions about updating drivers

Swedish variety streamer Sebastian "Forsen" went viral on Reddit after a clip of him ranting against his audience surfaced online. The streamer took offense at his chat for repeatedly asking him to update the drivers and software on his PC.

It is evident that Sebastian was annoyed by people nagging him to update his system and retaliated quite aggressively. Bluntly accusing the updates as the reason he was faced with a Blue Screen of Death recently, he stated:

"It don't do sh*t, if anything it makes sh*t worse. As clearly shown by yesterday's f*cking Blue Screen. Alright?"

"F*ck your driver updates": An irate Forsen criticizes driver and software updates

While watching a YouTube video on stream, the Swede was called out by a text-to-speech message from an audience member who called him a "noob" for not updating drivers. It further insulted the streamer by calling him trash:

"When the noob won't update drivers, that is a big problem. Big re*ard streamer. 26 years old drivers, that's a problem. It's impossible to stream. You f*cking trash streamer. You know trash? You are f*cking trash. F*cking useless streamer."

Forsen hit back, referring to a crash from the day before. He told his audience that he had updated the drivers yesterday:

"No. Your brains are f*cking useless. You wanna know the last time I f*cking updated my drivers and restarted my PC for Windows update? Yesterday, before the stream of Warzone. Check motherf*cking mate."

He added another point of view to his argument, saying one shouldn't try to fix something that isn't broken:

"What the f*ck did I tell you? You f*cking re*ards... If it ain't fucking broke, don't fucking fix it you stupid c*nts, talking about drivers every other Friday..."

Timestamp 0:18:42

After reiterating his story of the crash, Forsen maintained that the updates were there for some nefarious reason to make consumers buy newer products by breaking their existing PCs. He stated:

"F*ck you and f*ck your driver updates, and f*ck your Windows f*cking updates, alright? It's sh*t. You don't f*cking need it, ever. They are literally breaking your f*cking PC, so you have to buy a new PC with every update, just like f*cking phone companies. They are making it worse, so you just have to f*cking replace it."

Fan reactions to the clip

The streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFails welcomed the clip as fans expressed their appreciation of the rant. A few even called him a conspiracy theorist in an approving manner, while others joked about his age. Here are some of the reactions from the subreddit:

With over 1.6 million followers on Twitch, Forsen is a highly popular streamer who plays a variety of games such as Call of Duty Warzone and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

