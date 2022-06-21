Watch: Forsen’s CS: GO teammate plays old Dr DisRespect clip with racist overtones on stream

In a recent stream, Forsen was playing on a Faceit server and a fellow teammate started playing an insensitive clip from one of Dr DisRespect's infamous days. The clip is charged with racial overtones and anti-Asian stereotypes, so viewer discretion is advised.

Swedish variety streamer Sebastian "Forsen" plays a lot of CS: GO on stream. The former StarCraft pro is a veteran streamer and has built a huge community devoted to him. Called the "Bajs," the large community is known for setting Twitch trends and is infamous for stream-sniping.

Forsen keeps a straight face as Dr DisRespect's racist clip plays in the background

Dr DisRespect is infamous for always being embroiled in controversy. His edgy content borders on the offensive, and it occasionally used to cross the line in the past. Which was one among several reasons behind his ban from Twitch.

As his team won another round, the streamer realised that one of his teammates had started playing a particular clip over their microphone. The clip started as their team spawned again, which immediately sent the chat into a frenzy.

The offensive clip is from one of DisRespect's old streams where he was having difficulty saying a donor's name. Over the in-game voice chat, the Dr DisRespect can be heard saying:

"How the hell do I say your name? Sounds like I am starting up a motorcycle."

Distasteful, but not yet that offensive. But just like most of his things, Dr DisRespect had to overdo it:

"A chinese motorcycle. Have you ever heard of chinese motorcycle ladies and gentlemen?"

(Timestamp 04:13:55)

He then proceeded to do an exaggerated bit where he mixed vaguely "Chinese-sounding" gibberish with the sound of a motorcycle starting, before reading out the message from the donation.

What is impressive about Forsen's clip is that the streamer kept a stone face and completely ignored what was happening throughout the time the sound played over his teammate's mic. Even when the chat laughed, the Swedish streamer refused to even acknowledge Dr DisRespect's voice, and carried on with the game as if nothing had happened.

Fans reacting to the clip

Forsen's huge community, just like others on Twitch, attracts a lot of juvenile behaviour. So, it's no surprise that a lot of them spammed laughing emotes in chat.

Chat reacting to the clip being played (Image via forsen/Twitch)

Redditors too had their own take on the subject. Some thought it was just a joke and should not be seen as offensive.

Reddit reacts to the clip (Image via LiveStreamFails/ Reddit)

Others, however, voiced their distaste:

Commenting on how xQc reacted to the clip, one Redditor wrote:

Some commended the streamer for not reacting to the clip, which might have caused the chat to react with more distasteful comments:

Racism is still a serious issue in the streaming community and only a handful of streamers actively call it out. While Forsen did not react to it in a way that would have inflamed the situation, he did not denounce it outright either. Everyone must take responsibility and actively make a difference if they want to make platforms like Twitch a better place for people of all races, gender, and identities.

